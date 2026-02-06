Trump Unleashes TrumpRx, Crushing Sky-High Drug Prices and Ending Years of Overseas Rip-Offs

President Donald Trump on Thursday rolled out TrumpRx, a sweeping new prescription drug pricing platform aimed at dismantling what his administration says was one of the most entrenched inequities in American healthcare: U.S. patients paying vastly more for medications than consumers overseas. The launch marks a major milestone in Trump’s healthcare agenda and delivers on long-standing pledges to rein in drug costs without expanding government bureaucracy.

TrumpRx is a government-backed website that allows Americans to search for sharply reduced prescription drug prices and access discounted cash-pay options offered directly by pharmaceutical manufacturers and participating pharmacy programs. The Trump administration platform itself does not sell medications, but instead connects users to verified programs and manufacturer pricing that bypass layers of markups and middlemen long blamed for inflated U.S. drug costs.

Speaking at the rollout, President Trump said the TrumpRX initiative was designed to correct a system that placed an unfair burden on American consumers for decades. “Americans have long been paying the highest drug prices anywhere in the world, while other countries often paid pennies on the dollar for the exact same drugs,” Trump said. “We were essentially subsidizing the entire world by hundreds of billions of dollars every year.”

Trump emphasized that the imbalance was especially striking given America’s share of global consumption. “The United States is just 4% of the world’s population and consumes only 13% of all prescription drugs,” he said, adding that new TrumpRX agreements negotiated by his administration would fundamentally change that dynamic.

Under TrumpRx, those agreements require participating drug companies to offer Americans prices tied to the lowest amounts paid anywhere in the world. “Under the agreements my administration has negotiated, the United States will pay the lowest price paid by any other country,” Trump said. “We’re taking the lowest price anywhere in the world. That’s the price you’re going to be paying.”

White House officials said TrumpRx could save Americans thousands of dollars per year, particularly seniors, uninsured patients, and families whose insurance plans offer limited protection against rising drug costs. The program relies on a most-favored-nation pricing model that prevents U.S. consumers from being charged premium rates simply because of where they live.

The initiative follows a series of agreements reached between the Trump administration and 16 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, locking in the most-favored-nation pricing structure across a broad range of medications. Administration officials said those TrumpRX agreements represent unprecedented cooperation from the drug industry and signal a major shift in how prescription pricing will be handled in the United States going forward. Trump said nearly the entire pharmaceutical industry has already signed on, with only one major company remaining outside the program and expected to join soon.

“All of these discounts and more will be available directly to consumers starting today at TrumpRx.gov,” Trump said, adding that 16 of the 17 largest pharmaceutical companies have already agreed to participate.

More than 40 medications launched on the platform immediately, many of them among the most prescribed and most expensive drugs in the country. Ozempic and Wegovy, widely used for diabetes and weight loss, are now listed at roughly $199 per month, down from U.S. prices that often exceeded $1,000. Zepbound, another weight-loss drug, dropped to about $299 per month after previously costing patients four figures.

Other TrumpRX medications showing major reductions include Repatha for cholesterol management, Januvia for type 2 diabetes, Epclusa for hepatitis C, and multiple autoimmune and cancer-related therapies. Fertility medications saw some of the steepest declines, with certain IVF-related drugs reduced by more than 90 percent compared to prior U.S. list prices.

Trump said the scale of the reductions reflects how distorted the pricing system had become. “They’re going way down for the United States — by differences of as much as 300, 400, 500, even 600%,” he said. “In some cases, even more.”

Administration officials said TrumpRx also exposes a long-standing practice that angered patients across the political spectrum: pharmaceutical companies selling drugs far cheaper overseas while charging Americans significantly more for identical products. By forcing price parity with international markets, TrumpRx aims to end that disparity.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, now serving in a senior health role, said the platform could lead to improved health outcomes by making essential medications affordable instead of forcing patients to ration doses or abandon treatments entirely. He said TrumpRx strips away unnecessary layers that drive up costs without improving care.

The Trump administration stressed that TrumpRx is voluntary, free to use, and easy to navigate, requiring no insurance enrollment or government paperwork. Officials said additional pharmaceutical companies and medications are expected to join the platform in the coming months, expanding savings even further.

Trump said the launch proves that lowering drug prices does not require massive new government programs, only leadership willing to challenge entrenched interests. He said TrumpRx represents a turning point in healthcare affordability and signals that Americans will no longer be treated as a captive market for the global pharmaceutical industry.

With TrumpRx now live, administration officials say the era of Americans paying the world’s highest drug prices is finally coming to an end.