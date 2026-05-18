President Donald Trump is receiving heavy backlash online for posting nearly 25 AI-generated images and videos of himself on Truth Social on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Trump’s posts started with a series of almost identical videos of an Iranian missile being destroyed by a U.S. battleship, created by AI. The clips were shown alongside a video from Monday’s Oval Office event on maternal health care. In it, Trump pretended to intercept incoming missiles using a computer system, like a Navy sailor.

He then posted a video of himself golfing, and then abruptly switched to a clip from a 2021 interview with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who explained his vote to impeach Trump for the January 6 Capitol riot. The edited video shows a golf ball seemingly striking Cassidy in the head.

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated photo of himself with an alien on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/iMOV0jAfMn — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) May 18, 2026

Trump also shared an AI-generated image of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is currently at the center of a controversy following Trump’s announcement of renovation plans. The picture seemed to be a dig at the critique of the high renovation costs. It showed a woman wearing a bikini in the pool.

Minutes later, he posted another AI-generated image of former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden, with Rep. Nancy Pelosi swimming in sewage.

One of the posts shows Trump, 79, sitting at a space command center, pressing a red button. In the background, one of the many monitoring screens shows a mushroom cloud with the words “TARGET DESTROYED.”

No sooner was Donald Trump back from his trip to China than he was making unhinged late‑night Truth Social posts — QAnon memes, AI slop of him aging in reverse, and more of his strange obsession with the Reflecting Pool. pic.twitter.com/deRzhxTfkH — MeidasClips (@MeidasClips) May 17, 2026

In another similar image, the words “SPACE FORCE” appeared on a screen. This likely referred to the military branch he created during his first term in 2019.

In another AI post, Trump is seen at a command hub, overlooking a firefight between satellites in the background. One of the more prominent photos also featured him with an alien at a military facility.

Donald Trump shares AI-generated photo with an alien. pic.twitter.com/srRiFfAXWY — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2026

The president also singled out California Gov. Gavin Newsom in these AI-generated posts. One picture depicted Newsom sitting in a padded cell with the word “Trump” around him. Another showed him as a zombie.

Newsom replied on X to a separate AI-generated post where Trump described him as a zombie on a license plate. “Even a Zombie Newscum still looks healthier than our current President. #PrayersForGrandpa,” the post read.

But Newsom was not the only one to blast Trump over his AI slop on Sunday. Several other social media users reacted strongly to Trump’s AI posting spree.

Commentator Harry Sisson shared Trump’s AI image with an alien on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “Trump uploaded an AI image of him walking with an alien surrounded by the military and secret service. I don’t know what to say anymore. 25th Amendment NOW.”

Trump uploaded an AI image of him walking with an alien surrounded by the military and secret service. I don’t know what to say anymore. 25th Amendment NOW pic.twitter.com/udHSNvYS3n — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 18, 2026

In a separate post, he added, “Maybe I’m just a crazy liberal but I don’t think the President of the United States should spend his Sunday posting AI images of him nuking countries from outer space and walking with aliens at military bases.”

Another X user dubbed Trump “the most embarrassing president to ever live”. A third netizen chimed in, writing, “Trump really out here AI-generating himself as the galaxy’s toughest alien wrangler Bro you’re 80, sit down before you pull a muscle in that fantasy. Pathetic.”

the most embarrassing president to ever live https://t.co/qKVohAexgW — ꕤ (@glindaupland) May 17, 2026

Yet another person’s tweet said, “Instead of focusing on world issues, employment, education etc etc he does this s–t instead? This just shows he does not care about people who live in america.”

Meanwhile, neither Trump nor the White House has responded to the criticism of the president’s AI spree.