New Video Derails Donald Trump’s Iran School Bombing Denial As Investigation Hints at U.S. Tomahawk Strike

New footage from an Iran-based media outlet makes it harder to believe President Donald Trump’s claims about the U.S. not being responsible for the Iran school bombing. After more than 165 children were killed at a girls’ elementary school in Iran, the president denied U.S.’s involvement, putting the entire blame on Iran.

Trump spoke to the reporters on Saturday, March 7, aboard Air Force One after attending the transfer of the six soldiers killed in the war. He stated, “No, in my opinion, based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran. They’re very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions.” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed the same statement when asked whether the U.S. was in any way responsible for the strike.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had confirmed that the government is investigating the matter. He said, “The only side that targets civilians is Iran.” Trump followed up the claim by saying, “It was done by Iran.”

The New York Times makes a compelling case that the Trump Admin is responsible for bombing that killed over 160 children in Iran. If this is the case, Trump Admin is responsible for an inexcusable atrocity. Children’s lives taken. Futures robbed. Families shattered. A war crime. https://t.co/9Ue4azI189 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 6, 2026

However, the claim is now looking a lot more dubious after Mehr News Agency, a pro-regime news outlet, published footage of a naval base being attacked in Minab, Southern Iran. The naval base is, in fact, situated right next to the elementary school in question.

The video was captured from a building site across from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps base. It shows a missile striking the compound’s medical clinic. From the dust in the air, it’s quite clear that the school had already been struck.

The media outlet reports, “As the camera pans to the right, large plumes of dust and smoke are already billowing from the area around the elementary school, suggesting that it had been struck shortly before the strike on the naval base.”

As my colleagues in Congress voted against reclaiming our power, we learned that the US may have bombed a school. More than 100 innocent school children are dead because of the U.S.’s unlawful attack of Iran. Congress can’t continue to turn a blind eye on Trump and Hegseth’s war… https://t.co/PTB6SWFOk3 — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) March 6, 2026

The New York Times has conducted an independent investigation into the footage and verified that a Tomahawk cruise missile was used in the strike. According to Reuters, the Tomahawk missile is a long-range cruise missile, typically launched from sea. It has also been alleged that the U.S. military is the one responsible for the current antagonism in the war-affected region. They have reportedly been engaged in firing dozens of such missiles since Trump announced the war against Iran on February 28.

Satellite images and reports released by both the U.S. and Israeli militaries suggest the strike was most likely caused by the U.S. military. The strike also affected one of the nearby compounds of the regime’s Revolutionary Guard.