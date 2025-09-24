Trump Faces Rare On-Air Warning — Fox News Cautions Over Escalating Actions

Fox News has taken an unexpected turn in tone toward Donald Trump. Hosts on ‘The Big Weekend Show’ have issued a rare on-air warning to Trump, just days after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was abruptly suspended from the show. The popular award show host and heart of the Jimmy Kimmel show has been suspended after his “insensitive comments” about the passing of right-wing conservative Charlie Kirk.

During Saturday night’s show, conservative host Tomi Lahren raised concerns over Trump’s escalating calls for Attorney General Pam Bondi. Trump had asked Bondi to speed up investigations into his political opponents, including Adam Schiff, James Comey, and Letitia James. While Tomi Lahren agreed that transparency and accountability are essential in politics, it is not good to weaponize people with threats to shut down their shows, cancel permits, and so on.

"YOU SAW THE ENTIRE LEGAL SYSTEM WEAPONIZED AGAINST HIM" Rep. Brandon Gill joined the Big Weekend Show telling Tomi Lahren Trump is right to call for the DOJ to take action against those who used the justice dept to attack him, saying these baseless investigations radicalized Dems.

As per The Irish Star, this particular discussion happened after Trump posted yet another bold post on Truth Social, urging Pam Bondi to act quickly or face consequences in the country.

Tomi Lahren said, “I do struggle with this,” Tomi admitted during the panel. “Not that I don’t think a lot of these people should be investigated, they should. But I don’t want to hand the left the political weaponization argument on a silver platter.”

Co-host Joey Jonas also agreed with Tomi and dragged on the whole Jimmy Kimmel suspension issue. “We get the frustration, but let’s not become what we’re fighting against. Taking someone off air or pushing political retaliation isn’t the solution.”

Kimmel has been criticizing Trump on the show long before he ran for his second term, and the two popular figures have never seen eye to eye. During his monologue in September 15, Kimmel said that Trump’s fans were trying to “score political points” by portraying Kirk’s accused killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, as a left-wing radical, and suggested Robinson was “one of them.”

As the world mourned the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk, despite his controversial image and shocking remarks about women’s rights and abortion, Donald Trump highly condemned Kimmel’s comments.

New statement from President Trump! He has responded to the indefinite suspension of the Jimmy Kimmel show. "That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC… Do it, NBC!"

He urged that his license be banned. The night he was suspended, in a post on Truth Social, Trump called it “Great News for America.” Kimmel’s suspension did not last longer than five nights, though. His absence sparked strong support from Democrats, and a letter signed by 400 celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, and Meryl Streep, reversed Disney’s decision for him.

ABC confirmed that the Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be back in its regular slot on Tuesday night, following what the company called “thoughtful conversations,” as MAGA supporters were shocked and upset.

On the contrary, during Tomi Lahren’s segment, not everyone agreed with her remarks. Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White and many others disagreed, arguing that Democrats have used power for years without facing consequences. “They’ve done it to conservatives for over a decade. Why shouldn’t Republicans apply pressure legally and appropriately?”

Anchor Kevin Corke agreed with Kayalee and labeled her comments as “perfect.” Recently, former President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, were accused of having used political influence for personal gain during Joe Biden’s time as Vice President.

"Where's the empathy for Donald Trump?" Comedian Adam Friedland says the Jimmy Kimmel saga is indicative of a culture of 'bullying'.

The news came to light after a U.S. senator released declassified FBI records, which include allegations that the Biden family had secret financial ties to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. Hunter also has a history with the law, even while his father was in power.

Do you think Trump’s thoughts are valid, and does Jimmy Kimmel deserve a second chance? It’s a grey area, my dear readers; there’s no one-size-fits-all here.