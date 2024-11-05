Trump Doesn't Wish His 'Favorite' Daughter Ivanka on Her Birthday: "She Doesn't Care..."

Ivanka Trump celebrated her 43rd birthday on 30th October, the former first daughter received plenty of well wishes from her close family and friends. However, the most significant individual, her father, former president Donald Trump, failed to wish her a happy birthday. The GOP nominee is reportedly upset with his "favorite" daughter for not showing up for his 2024 presidential campaign. Ivanka had made it clear that she has no involvement in politics, except representing her father at the Republican National Convention in July.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she told The New York Times in October. According to OK! Magazine, Trump told his aides that his daughter's decision to avoid the spotlight was the reason he was likely to lose the elections. Meanwhile, on the eve of the election, Ivanka posted a series of poignant pointers on her social media accounts. Her list of gratitudes is subtly aimed at her father since she talks about finding 'peace' and 'forgiving' people. "This past week, I turned 43! Reflecting on life’s lessons, here are some truths I’ve learned along the way," she began her message on Instagram with a set of throwback pictures.

The first point talks about nourishing family ties, the second discusses forgiveness, the third point is about learning life lessons, the fourth hints at avoiding gossip, the fifth point deals with trusting oneself, and the sixth one talks about healthy habits. Keeping a peaceful equilibrium is discussed in points seven, eight, and nine. Finding serenity is the topic of the tenth point, while the eleventh and twelve suggest introspection and personal development. Curiosity and a positive outlook on life are the topics of the thirteenth and fourteenth points. Finally, the former senior advisor cited authors to support her concluding two assertions: “The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.” – Henry David Thoreau and “Thinking is difficult; that’s why most people judge.” – Carl Jung.

Happy birthday Dad ! @realDonaldTrump

I love you today and everyday ! pic.twitter.com/qaSqTMgwOn — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2024

Even though Trump ignored his daughter, she had posted a lovely birthday wish for him in June. "Happy birthday Dad! @realDonaldTrump I love you today and every day!" she wrote on X along with a throwback picture of them at the White House. The former first daughter is not regretting her decision to leave the political scene, "She is very happy, living her best life," a close source told People in March.

Donald & Ivanka Trump at an event in the East Room of the White House on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sarah Silbiger)

"She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care. She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved." Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were key advisors to President Trump from January 2017 to 2021. However, she publically declared that she is "moving forward" soon after her father announced his 2024 campaign.