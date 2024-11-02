Trump Calls Ivanka a Nasty Word, Believes He is Going to Lose Because of Her Absence: Report

The prospect of losing the 2024 race to Vice President Kamala Harris in November has caused former president Donald Trump to seemingly spend sleepless nights. The Republican leader has been upset over his daughter Ivanka Trump's absence despite his tenacious campaigning. As per OK! Magazine, political analyst Brian Krassenstein shared a screenshot of alleged texts from an insider that revealed the GOP contender calling his daughter a 'b-tch.'

BREAKING: According to Trump Campaign insiders, Trump appears to be telling his own advisers that he doesn’t think he will win this election and that his only true path to victory is to make people think that he is going to win so that when he challenges the results, those… pic.twitter.com/XAX9z8rnKl — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 27, 2024

"According to Trump Campaign insiders, Trump appears to be telling his own advisers that he doesn’t think he will win this election and he is also apparently using the B-word to describe his own daughter because she hasn't spent enough time campaigning for him this election cycle," Krassentein wrote in a lengthy message. "Seems as if things are pretty bad in the Trump campaign right now. I can't believe that Trump appears to once again be relying on the notion that the election is rigged to try and sneak his way back into the most important office on the planet," the message continued. "Remember that America's elections are some of the safest on the planet."

Ivanka may have stepped away from Donald’s campaign to protect her plush lifestyle but that doesn’t mean Jared isn’t still eyeing the benefits of proximity to a presidential candidate.@TheRickWilson joined @TMZ to discuss. pic.twitter.com/5FxfqjIovO — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 17, 2022

At the same time, many experts are warning that Donald is reverting to his former rhetoric of the election being 'rigged'. A case in point: on 28th October, the former president tweeted about a third party sending Pennsylvania phony mail-in ballot applications and voter registration paperwork.

Meanwhile, Ivanka, who was a crucial counselor during her father's first term in office, has since distanced herself from politics. "She is very happy, living her best life," a close source revealed. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care." The source continued that Ivanka would refrain from joining any position again and that she had informed her father about it. "The first election, she wanted to support him. She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."

Donald Trump & Ivanka Trump during an event in the East Room at the White House on August 1, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mark Wilson)

The former senior advisor, according to the source, doesn't support the majority of her father's political beliefs and prefers to avoid publicity rather than openly address them. "She doesn't want to publicly disagree with him, so she just wants to stay out of it at this stage." As per The Independent, Ivanka declared her intention to back her father 'outside the political arena' following the announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign. "I love my father very much,” Ivanka said in 2022. However, the former first daughter chose to prioritize her family and not get involved in the political dynamics.

Additionally, she promised to support her father in various ways. "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments,” she added.