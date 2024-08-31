Trump Complains About Rigged 2020 Elections, Netizens Mock, "It Was Your Own White House, Dumb-ss"

On Truth Social, Donald Trump recently shared a story from the Wall Street Journal and again implied that the 2020 presidential election was 'rigged'. The report stated that Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta/Facebook, wrote a letter to Jim Jordan, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary, in which he expressed his desire for his platforms to remain politically 'neutral.' Zuckerberg also elaborated that — in 2021 — they had been asked to remove or downplay certain content in reaction to pressure from the White House; as per the tech mogul, the FBI had also warned about a 'potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family...in the lead up to the 2020 election,' as per Raw Story.

Wait until he finds out who the president was in 2020. pic.twitter.com/1bOKekrNQ0 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 27, 2024

Nevertheless, Trump included a caption along with the screenshot of the article that stated, "This is what everyone’s been waiting for — THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED!" However, social media users brought Trump's 2020 presidency to his attention. David Frum of The Atlantic questioned, "Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee also flunk the skill-testing question: who was president of the United States in the year 2020?"

Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee also flunk the skill-testing question: who was president of the United States in the year 2020? https://t.co/oSWcwEcEQ7 — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 27, 2024

An ex-intelligence officer and veteran's advocate, Travis Akers, shared, "Wait until he finds out who the president was in 2020." In addition, a social media user joked, "His Brain Is Too Far Gone For Him To Put 2 + 2 Together & Come Up With Anything More Than ‘RIGGED’ Or ‘STOLEN’!!!" Others on the social media site referred to Trump as 'dumb' and 'stupid.' Another individual chimed in, "Either he’s the dumbest person on earth or he thinks that we are…" Some have even gone so far as to say that Trump is too elderly and dim to be president, while others commented that he apparently has no idea what year it is.

Its funny to me. When Trump says something specificaly crazy the Magas say " Thats not what he ment, you gotta read between the lines" Then the next time he says something that insinuates something crazy. The Magas say "Thats not what he specifically said" 😂 — Gabriel Bell (@GBRL_BLL) August 27, 2024

Another reviewer brought up, "It is deeply disturbing just how ignorant TRUMP and MAGA are TRUMP and MAGA cannot remember who was in office when THIS would be a joke but it is a SERIOUS concern." Adding insult to injury, another critic attacked Trump's supporters and said, "Its funny to me. When Trump says something specifically crazy the Magas says 'Thats not what he meant, you gotta read between the lines.' Then the next time he says something that insinuates something crazy. The Magas say 'That not what he specifically said'".

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alex Wong

Nevertheless, according to the Wall Street story, Zuckerberg brought up false information on COVID-19 and the New York Post's contentious report regarding Hunter Biden's laptop in his letter. The Facebook founder said in that the FBI had alerted him about the possibility of a Russian misinformation effort involving members of the Biden family: "The FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead-up to the 2020 election. That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply.."

Officials from the Biden administration 'repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain Covid-19 content, including humor and satire' in 2021, according to Zuckerberg's letter. He further mentioned, "Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure. I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it."

According to Zuckerberg's letter to Jordan, he wanted Meta to stay neutral on the issue of presidential endorsements. Zuckerberg said that he would not be donating to help electoral infrastructure in 2024, in contrast to the previous presidential election. The content filtering of Meta was another topic that Zuckerberg touched on in the letter. Republicans like Jordan have been quite critical of this, accusing the social media corporation of stifling conservative views.