Jennifer Aniston Wishes ‘Best Friend’ Courteney Cox a Happy 60th Birthday With This Special Note

Jennifer Aniston wrote a heartwarming birthday note for her best friend and Friends co-star Courteney Cox as she turned 60. In an Instagram post, Aniston posted a carousel of images and video clips that encapsulated their long friendship to date. Aniston went on to call Cox 'STUNNING on the inside and out,' as she wrote a beautiful note describing the 60-year-old diva.

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial… she’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you. Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her NOT to have at least two of them ☺️ Fiercely loyal to the end. She’ll redecorate a room like nobody’s business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away," Aniston wrote.

jennifer aniston and courteney cox pic.twitter.com/NF3yIDd1TE — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) January 15, 2024

Continuing further, the NBC sitcom star wrote, "She doesn’t care what other people think!! 👏🏼👏🏼 I can’t imagine a world without her. It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you! ❤️" The post received immense love from fans as they showered their love for Cox and appreciated the enduring friendship of the two stars.

Cox and Aniston rose to fame with their roles of Monica Geller and Rachel Green respectively in Friends. The 55-year-old is also godmother to Cox's daughter Coco Arquette, who can also be seen in the first picture of the carousel as reported by the Independent.

Recently, Cox advised Aniston to jump into the dating pool. According to InTouch Weekly, Cox was seeking the help of psychics to help her friend find a good match. An insider stated, Cox "has her psychic on speed dial, and she has a tarot reader and an astrologist too. Jen has given her the go-ahead to tap them to help her find a nice guy."

Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston 90s pic.twitter.com/50eVHMpl2F — Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) February 16, 2024

The source added, "Courteney consults with her ‘psychic team’ on everything from acting roles to business decisions and even gets advice on navigating her relationship with Johnny McDaid. She swears the advice really helps and is promising Jen that if she follows it, she’ll meet her soulmate in no time." Spilling the tea about Aniston's dating life, the source shared, "Jen has given her the go-ahead to tap them to help her find a nice guy."

Aniston has been married twice previously and got divorced from both her ex-husbands, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, respectively. Since her last divorce, the actor has been single and advocates happy singlehood. Aniston often posts about her trips and outings with Cox. The Friends cast continues to remain close friends. With the recent passing away of Matthew Perry, the cast members became a close-knit unit than ever and grieved his untimely death together.