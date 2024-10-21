Trump Displays 'Textbook' Signs of Untreated Mental Health Disorder, Journalist Claims

Donald Trump’s frequent slip-ups, off-topic comments, and strange behavior have sparked growing concerns among critics and health experts about his mental and physical health. Recently, journalist Alexi McCammond has suggested that the 78-year-old's recent pattern of canceling interviews and skipping appearances could indicate something more serious than simple exhaustion. During her appearance on MSNBC with Eugene Daniels, McCammond pointed out that Trump seems to display 'textbook' signs of an untreated mental health condition.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on October 18, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee)

During the interview, McCammond emphasized that Trump's recent outbursts of anger might be just as worrying to voters as his questionable mental health and visible signs of cognitive decline. She noted that when she began her podcast last month, she dedicated the first episode to exploring one of the most crucial questions of the 2024 election. The question reportedly was, "Is Donald Trump okay? Is he mentally fit to be President of the United States?" She went on to suggest that Trump's anger stems from untreated PTSD, which she believes developed after surviving two alleged assassination attempts. As reported by Raw Story, she added, "I think we are seeing textbook examples of those things from Donald Trump on the trail."

While speaking to host Alex Witt, Daniels claimed that it raised concerns when a Trump adviser told the Shade Room that Trump was exhausted. He added, "When you tie that to the rally he had this week, or what was supposed to be a town hall, and for 39 minutes he listened to music and kind of bounced around, and some of his speeches, even some Republicans would tell us that they feel like they are becoming less coherent when he is in front of the public, it does make voters and strategists, most importantly, ask the question of what is going on there, and whether or not he is fit for office, or his mental acuity." Daniels also agreed that Trump appears to be more angry than ever.

An exhausted Trump appears to be falling asleep during his campaign event pic.twitter.com/WRMt0iTwAn — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 18, 2024

Speaking of exhaustion, Kamala Harris' campaign recently released a video that appeared to show Trump nodding asleep during a campaign rally. The Harris team seized the opportunity to launch a new attack, claiming that Trump is just too "exhausted" to go on another bid for office. The clip, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), showed Trump with his eyes closed, his head nodding slightly. This move was just one of a series of criticisms the Harris campaign rolled out on Friday, according to NBC News.

If Donald Trump is so exhausted on the campaign trail, is he fit to be the President of the United States? pic.twitter.com/Pr7IHK4XdT — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 18, 2024

Harris also criticized Trump at two campaign rallies, labeling him "exhausted." Speaking to the Grand Rapids audience, she questioned if Trump would be able to manage the demands of the presidency given that he had seemed tired during the campaign. Trump's staff countered against Harris on their X post by emphasizing how much more often Trump interacts with the media than Harris does. In response to questions over Harris's claims, Trump dismissed any feelings of exhaustion and said that he was feeling more exhilarated than ever.