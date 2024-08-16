Donald Trump ‘May Legit Have PTSD’ as He Keeps Watching Clip of Himself Being Shot at in Butler Rally

Donald Trump may be suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after his assassination attempt. Sources close to the former President have expressed their concern for him. According to Vanity Fair, the ex-POTUS has been irrationally stuck on the seven-second video clip that went viral during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally. The clip shows Trump being shot at as he addressed his supporters. A close aide of the Republican frontrunner for the presidential elections shared, "He’s been watching that seven-second clip of how close he was to getting shot right in the head—over and over and over again." Adding on the source asserted, "He may actually legit have PTSD."

Previously, another source confirmed that Trump is feeling fatigued with the ongoing campaigns. "He’s been through a lot," said the insider as reported by the Independent. The publication also reported that Republicans have concluded that the airing of rightwing controversies by the former President may not be the best thing at the moment. According to TAG24, the Trump campaign has been struggling to combat the attacks at the hands of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign lately due to the constant backing of conspiracy theories against the Democrats.

NAH LIKE COME ON 😭😭 I'm not about to care about ppl's headcanons that Trump has PTSD over the failed shooting 😭 pic.twitter.com/miAuky3Cpk — 💙🦚 Vic ψ (@faikittyy) August 8, 2024

Others have also suggested that Trump's sudden change in enthusiasm may also be due to the added surprise when President Joe Biden really stepped down from the POTUS 2024 race. According to the Daily Beast, the businessman-turned-politician was also surprised by the change in the heart of the Democrats. He told his close aides that "they cheated by swapping Biden." Roger Stone, an ally of Trump had also urged the presidential candidate to come forward with criticism based on the VP's policies in the current government than mocking her by calling names like "Laffin Kamala" and "Kamabla."

Kind of poetic for the guy who has never faced any actual hardship in his life to suddenly be confronted with his own mortality and finally start freaking the fuck out at age 78 — Crazy Ass Moments in Louisiana (@CrazyAssLA) August 15, 2024

"I do think it’s counterproductive to call her stupid," Stone told Vanity Fair. Trump has also retaliated to such remarks coming from Republican supporters by saying, "I know what I’m doing." While the business tycoon's social media posts lambasting his political opponents haven't stopped. His demeanor has been observed to be lax in his recent rallies, while Harris has been energetically campaigning for the presidential elections. The septuagenarian has been opting to spend ample time at the Mar-a-Lago residence, whereas his running mate and candidate for Vice President 2024, J.D. Vance has been doing rallies and blazing fire on Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. A frustrated campaigner upon anonymity also shared, "It's like he's choosing to lose."

I'm entirely convinced he does not remember doing the fist pumping shit, and any time he's confronted with those photos, it makes him sick — AK Lingus (@aklingus) August 15, 2024

Shots were fired at Trump during his Butler rally which led to events that rocked the American political scenario. From Biden stepping aside from the race to Harris joining in. Democrats have been making the headlines that sidelined the contentious attempt of assassination on the ex-Prez. The Republican leader even called his survival "miracle" during an interview with tech mogul Elon Musk.