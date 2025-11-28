Trump Declares He Will ‘Permanently Pause’ Migration From People in ‘Third World Countries’ – Blames Biden for Evert Entry

Donald Trump wants to “permanently pause” migration from ‘third-world’ countries. The President took to social media to emphasize the need for stricter immigration policies. He also took the opportunity to take a jab at the Biden administration for its alleged laxness on the same.

The Trump administration’s immigration agenda has been responsible for carrying out the biggest immigration crackdown in U.S. history. The President has advocated for the need to remove illegal aliens from the country throughout his Presidential campaign.

Trump has permanently barred any one from a third world country from getting into America irrespective of their religious affiliations. pic.twitter.com/83sbHYrWOH — Juliet Akpa (@JulietAkpa4) November 28, 2025

The crackdown has been widely criticized as aggressive and unconstitutional. People have raised concerns about the ICE raids and called them unlawful. The strong opposition has not been enough for the administration to reconsider its unflinching approach towards illegal immigrants.

Trump took to Truth Social on the occasion of Thanksgiving to give a new update about a potential immigration policy. “Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many,” he penned in the post.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover,” the President added. He also revealed his plan of terminating “millions of Biden illegal admissions.”

Trump, who referred to the former President as “Sleepy Joe” in the post, said he would remove any admission signed by “Biden’s Autopen.” The 79-year-old shared how he planned on removing individuals from the country who were not “a net asset to the United States.”

In the same post, he said he plans to end federal benefits and subsidies for “noncitizens.” He also detailed his plans to denaturalize immigrants. This would apply to immigrants who “undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

President Trump claimed that the only “cure” to the current situation is reverse migration. He ended his lengthy post while wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. He excluded “those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for” from the wish. “You won’t be here for long!” he concluded.

Trump hasn’t been the only one who has been shifting the blame to the Biden administration for the illegal aliens inhabiting the country. After a man opened fire at two guardsmen two blocks away from the White House on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security, the man was identified as an illegal alien from Afghanistan. JD Vance took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticize the former government for the influx of illegal aliens in the country.

I remember back in 2021 criticizing the Biden policy of opening the floodgate to unvetted Afghan refugees. Friends sent me messages calling me a racist. It was a clarifying moment. They shouldn’t have been in our country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 27, 2025

“I remember back in 2021 criticizing the Biden policy of opening the floodgate to unvetted Afghan refugees,” he wrote in a post after the shooting took place. He claimed that Rahmanullah Lakanwal was “one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States” when Joe Biden was in office.

A DHS official who spoke to CBS has claimed quite the contrary. The official alleged that the man sought asylum in 2024. Lakanwal’s permit was reportedly authorized by the Trump administration.