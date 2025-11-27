JD Vance Joins the Blame Game After D.C. Shooting — And His Target Is Clear

JD Vance is pointing the finger at the Biden administration following the shooting near the White House. Two guardsmen were shot by an Afghan national. The Vice President addressed the tragic shooting while holding the previous government responsible for letting criminals take refuge in the country.

Both Guardsmen shot two blocks away from the White House were rushed to the hospital. The shooting left both officers in a critical condition. The suspect’s identity was revealed in a press release from the Department of Homeland Security.

EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirms the suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House once worked with U.S. partner forces — including the CIA. “In the wake of the disastrous Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration… pic.twitter.com/DKoMZWMBj0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 27, 2025

The shooter is an Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Kristi Noem spoke about the daytime shooting while alleging that the man was “one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States” and that the Biden administration was responsible for the same.

Vance doubled down on those claims by pushing the blame on the former President as well. “I remember back in 2021 criticizing the Biden policy of opening the floodgate to unvetted Afghan refugees,” he penned in a post on X on Wednesday.

The Vice President went on to recall how he was labeled a “racist” by his friends at the time. He called that a “clarifying” moment. “They shouldn’t have been in our country,” he added.

Lakanwal first entered the country in September 2021 under the Operation Allies Welcome program. A DHS official who spoke to CBS revealed that the shooter sought asylum in 2024. His permit was allegedly authorized by the Trump administration, contrary to what they’ve claimed following the incident.

None of the members of the Trump administration has bothered to address the claim. “Many of our voters will demand not just words, but action, and this is an entirely appropriate response,” Vance noted. He noted that the government’s priority at the moment is to bring the shooter to justice.

According to the post, the administration will then focus on redoubling its efforts to deport illegal aliens who have “no right to be in our country.” Trump, who was in Florida when the incident unfolded, has labeled the incident as an “act of terror.”

President Donald Trump described the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members by a suspect believed to be a 29-year-old Afghan national as a “heinous assault” and an act of evil, hatred and terror. The two Guardsmen are in critical condition after what authorities… pic.twitter.com/tn83ECTr8P — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 27, 2025

The President said that his administration would make sure that the shooter, whom he referred to as an “animal,” would pay a “very steep price.” He revealed that the two guardsmen were “severely wounded” after the incident.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Jeff Carroll said the shooter “came around the corner” and “immediately started firing” at the guardsmen on duty. The Afghan national opened fire on the men at 2:15 p.m. EST near the Farragut Square Metro Station.