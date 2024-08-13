Trump Couldn't Comprehend South Korean Movie 'Parasite' Winning at the Oscars as it Wasn't American

Donald Trump was not in the mood to laud the world-renowned and Oscar-winning South Korean film, Parasite. Back in 2020, when the film created a buzz with several accolades, the former President shrugged it off for winning the Best Picture by pointing the language. According to The U.S. Sun, during a rally in Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado, Trump made remarks while complaining about the winning flick.

Questioning the winning movie Trump said, "How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see it?" Mocking the award ceremony, the businessman-turned-politician said, "And the winner is… a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year." The business tycoon also said, "Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Can we get like Gone with the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard? So many great movies," to suggest the choice of movies he thought could have been awarded.

Continuing with the rant he said, "So many great movies…the winner is from South Korea! I thought it was the best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie. Did this ever happen before?" The South Korean movie reflects upon the increasing gap in the social structure of modern urban societies. The cinematic slap on the ever-widening social void was lauded by the jury and fans globally. Parasite is also the first foreign language film to ever win the Best Picture Award at the Oscars. Several retaliated to the response by the Republican politician by drawing in the question of his reading abilities, given that the story had subtitles in English for the non-Korean speaking audience. The distributor of the film, NEON mocked Trump by tweeting on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Understandable, he can't read."

Who wants to tell him Vivian Leigh, Olivia de Havilland, Leslie Howard were foreign workers; Billy Wilder an immigrant? — ALLISON ADATO (@editgirlnyc) February 21, 2020

According to Variety, Trump even mocked the Hollywood star Brad Pitt, for his speech during the award ceremony. After winning the Best Supporting Actor award, Pitt took the opportunity to joke, "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it — in the end, the adults do the right thing." Taking a jibe at the actor he said, "And then you have Brad Pitt. I was never a fan of his. He got up and said little wiseguy statements. He’s a little wiseguy."

The South Korean film not only won in the Best Picture category but also bagged the awards in Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature, on the same night. Addressing the issue of several non-Korean speakers Bong Joon Ho said, "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," as reported by the Telegraph back in 2020.