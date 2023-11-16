In a recent appearance on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, former President Donald Trump expressed openness to the idea of having Tucker Carlson as his running mate in the 2024 presidential race. Trump spoke highly of Carlson, stating, “I like Tucker a lot; I guess I would because he’s got great common sense.” This revelation adds an interesting dimension to an already radical political landscape, raising questions about potential partnerships and alliances.

Trump's praise for Carlson extended beyond mere personal affinity, as he emphasized the importance of 'common sense' over political labels. “You know when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative — it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense,” Trump remarked, as per The Hill. This statement reflects the former President's perspective on shared values and priorities, particularly regarding issues like safe borders and the effectiveness of walls.

It's worth noting that Carlson, formerly a prominent host on Fox News, faced a controversial exit from the network in April. His departure coincided with Fox News agreeing to pay Dominion Voting Systems a substantial settlement to resolve defamation claims. Despite the upheaval, Carlson continues to be a significant figure, even going as far as to launch his own video series on X.

"Once we give up our economic autonomy, we no longer have freedom."



Tucker Carlson and former presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, discuss why CBDCs represent the final nail in the coffin for human freedom.



"This is just the latest effort by those in power who are intent on… pic.twitter.com/cdM103q68L — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 15, 2023

The strained relationship between Trump and Fox News has been evident in recent months, with the former President expressing dissatisfaction with the network's decisions. The removal of Carlson from the air earlier this year seemed to contribute to Trump's growing criticism of Fox and its corporate ownership. The public disclosure of internal communications, which were a part of the Dominion litigation, shed light on the dynamics within Fox News. Messages from Carlson surfaced, revealing critical sentiments toward Trump and disparaging comments about the events of January 6, 2021. In fact, in one text message, the TV personality wrote, "I hate him [Trump] passionately."

Fox news hates Donald Trump and they can't even hide how the American People love Trump. #AmericaFirst #Trump2024TheOnlyChoice 🇺🇲 — Remnant (@QuantumWarrior7) November 16, 2023

Carlson's reluctance to consider a presidential run himself has been consistent. Despite being a former top-rated cable news host, he has repeatedly dismissed inquiries about his candidacy. However, the possibility of assuming the role of Vice President alongside Trump could bring about a new chapter in Carlson's political involvement.

That sounds like that would be a wise choice to have someone brilliant like Tucker Carlson as Vice President running with Donald Trump as President of the United States 🇺🇲 — Todd Krauli (@TKrauli) November 16, 2023

As the 2024 GOP primary field takes shape, Trump maintains a substantial lead. The former President's consideration of Carlson as a running mate adds an element of unpredictability to the potential lineup. The dynamics within the Republican Party suggest a range of possible contenders, including far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, according to HuffPost.

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump just said that he'd like Tucker Carlson to be his Vice Presidential running mate in the 2024 election?



Just a reminder about Tucker, Carlson’s words in private text messages about Trump:



“I hate him passionately. I can’t handle much… pic.twitter.com/grpDpcvurB — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 8, 2023

Trump's statement regarding the potential consideration of Carlson as his running mate introduces a new twist to the political narrative. As the political landscape evolves, the 2024 election promises to be a stage where unconventional alliances may play a defining role.

