There have been speculations by psychiatrists and media personnel that Donald Trump might be suffering from mental health conditions like dementia, which his father also suffered from, or an alleged narcissistic personality disorder. Such speculations have raised the question of the applicability of the Goldwater Rule. A July 2024 public opinion poll showed an increase in the percentage of Americans concerned about his fitness for a second term.

Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign did not release basic medical records for a considerable time. The most recent reports, released in 2015, claimed he was in excellent health.

In his speech at Davos, Switzerland, Trump kept confusing Iceland and Greenland. Confusing one country with another is a little odd, especially considering his current obsession with Greenland. The reason for his obsession, as he wrote in a public letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister, appears to be his frustration over never receiving the Nobel Peace Prize — an unusual connection, particularly given that Greenland is part of Denmark, not Norway.

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In another public appearance, in a meeting of oil executives, Trump suddenly rose from his seat, walked to the window to look at a ballroom under construction, then sat down. When a person fainted in the Oval Office in November, he showed little reaction.

Trump underwent tests, including an MRI and a CT scan, to determine why he had been falling asleep during meetings. Critics have also noted that his speech has grown increasingly incoherent.

The president’s mental competency has been called into question after he sent a letter in which he professed complete control over Greenland and referenced his grievance over the Nobel Peace Prize. Democrats responded critically to the letter, with Sen. Andy Kim calling his actions “out of control” and Sen. Chris Murphy declaring he has “no connection to reality.”

NBC’s Vin Gupta speculated that Trump’s behavior could be a symptom of dementia. Other unusual incidents he had included reports of bruising, a rash, a denied rumor involving the Oval Office, and an incident involving press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The issue of Trump’s cognitive health has also come under scrutiny based on family accounts, most notably in the book “All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way.” On “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” Fred Trump III said that some of his grandfather Fred Trump Sr.’s symptoms mirrored the president’s own:

“It’s very obvious to me that I have the gene or the combination of genes that lead to Alzheimer’s.”

He also cited his aunt Maryanne Trump Barry and cousin John Walters as family members who displayed similar symptoms. Although not a medical doctor, DJT said he believed he could recognize the symptoms based on personal experience.

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It is likely that speculation regarding Trump’s health will not fade anytime soon. The Daily Beast reported an effort by Democrats to make Trump’s cognitive ability and overall fitness one of their concerns leading up to the 2026 midterm elections. The president has made statements about his health in multiple forums, including claiming shortly after his January 2017 inauguration that he had undergone an MRI but could not recall which body part was scanned.

The 79-year-old also confused Albania and Armenia while discussing a peace agreement with Armenia while talking about a peace agreement with the country of Armenia, and when talking about autism at a speech at the White House, he referred to “certain traits of genius being given to a baby.” All these incidents combined have people wondering whether he has dementia or not.