Donald Trump’s Rambling War Speech Draws Attention After Day Mix-Up

Initiated on February 28, 2026, the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran has entered its 10th day. The war, which continues to escalate, has drawn global attention and may also be affecting Donald Trump, too, as he was recently seen misstating dates.

President Donald Trump seemed to lose track of which day it was while delivering an update about the war in Iran. Trump, 79, spoke with reporters in Doral, Florida, on Monday after being photographed golfing on Sunday as the war continued in the Middle East. In a rambling speech, the president once again declined to accept responsibility for a strike on an Iranian girls’ school that killed roughly 168 people, mostly children.

He also appeared to struggle with details while responding to the final question of the 35-minute press conference. Trump was asked about the eight U.S. service members killed in the war with Iran. The president said, “How many American deaths are you willing to have in this war?” The president noted, “As I said before, uh, when you have conflicts like this, you always have death.”

He then mentioned joining the families of the six U.S. soldiers who died in a drone strike in Kuwait during a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Saturday, as reported by The Daily Beast.

It was then that Trump appeared to confuse the timeline while speaking. “I was at Dover yesterday,” he said. In reality, the president was photographed golfing “yesterday,” which was Sunday. The dignified transfer he attended happened on Saturday.

“I met the parents, and they were unbelievable people,” he continued. “But they all had one thing in common. They said to me one thing, every single one, Finish the job, sir. Please finish the job.”

Trump’s press conference in Doral featured several moments that raised eyebrows. During the event, the president was asked about footage published by Iranian news agency Mehr that appears to show a U.S. Tomahawk missile hitting an Iranian naval base near a school in Minab on Feb. 28.

Trump, who has blamed Iran for the bombing, said he had not viewed the video but maintained the Tomahawk “is very generic” and claimed Iran had “some Tomahawks, they wish they had more.” A reporter then followed up, saying, “You suggested Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school…”

The President of the United States said, “I just don’t know enough about it.” He further added, “I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation… Uh numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us… but whatever the report shows I’m willing to live with that.”

Trump has made several public verbal mistakes in recent months. When he spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, he seemed to forget that he was still president. At another event that month, Trump kept mixing up Greenland and Iceland and said that people there respected him and had called him “father” while praising his leadership.

At the time, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump by saying on X that his prepared remarks had called Greenland a piece of ice because that’s what it is. In December, when Trump was still pursuing the idea of gaining control of Greenland, which is a self-governing Danish territory, he made a historical mistake.

No he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a “piece of ice” because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here. https://t.co/awRQO3eN3Y pic.twitter.com/pkAQysW06h — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 21, 2026

Trump said that Denmark came to Greenland by boat hundreds of years ago and hinted that the U.S. did the same. But the United States didn’t exist 300 years ago. At the same time, the president has been getting ready for the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations.