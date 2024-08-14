Trump Compares 'Beautiful' Kamala Harris' TIME Cover to Wife Melania, Netizens Taken Aback

Donald Trump made a bizarre comment about Vice President Kamala Harris' feature in TIME, and netizens dreaded it. During a recent interview with tech-giant mogul Elon Musk, the former President shared his take on his 'beautiful' opponent. However, the rare compliment passed by Trump was followed by a weird comparison with his wife Melania Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

The MAGA leader said, "But I saw a picture of her [Harris] in Time magazine today, she looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. It was a drawing. And actually, she looked very much like a great first lady: Melania. She didn't look like Camilla. That's right. But of course, she's a beautiful woman. So we'll leave it at that." The comment left the internet in a frenzy as they couldn't decide if it was meant to be sarcastic or if Donald meant it literally.

Trump says he saw Kamala Harris today on Time Magazine. He says she looked beautiful but then says it was drawing. He then says she looked like Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/pW9ctsCt0r — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2024

Several took to the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their remarks about it. User @NadineBabu said, "Not seeing it... but he's basically endorsing Kamala as a beautiful woman, so..." @A_tothe_Z_Amber called it weird by commenting, "How one even comes up with this comparison is beyond me. It's weird." Meanwhile, Jessica Burbank, of the More Perfect Union podcast, chimed in by tweeting, "Trump basically just said the drawing of Kamala on Time magazine was hot and compared it to his wife Melania lol."

So during his disastrous interview with Musk last night, @realDonaldTrump admitted Kamala Harris is a “beautiful woman” but had to add that her image on the @TIME cover reminded him of Melania. WTH??? He’s really losing it. pic.twitter.com/PAv7UrHIsB — Laura F T (@LauraTripp57) August 13, 2024

Former FBI special agent and legal contributor Asha Rangappa tweeted, "I KNEW IT. His brain is short-circuiting because she is attractive AND formidable. lol, he is toast " She continued in the thread, "Some quick profiling: Trump actually recognizes and is slightly scared of — and in a weird way, craves the approval of — strong, intelligent women. HRC, Pelosi…some Mommy issues going on there. Then there are attractive women, which Trump equates with “dumb” or weak, he can sexualize and exploit and dismiss."

Trump just admitted Kamala is beautiful (but tried to say the Time image doesn’t look like her, claiming it looks like Melania lol) pic.twitter.com/qgoTpx762v — ЖƒӨ爪爪Ө 🆇 𓅓 (@femme_phememe) August 13, 2024

Furthermore, Christopher Cadelago, Politico's California bureau chief, expressed his surprise by questioning on X, "Donald Trump mentions this Time magazine cover, says Kamala Harris looks like an actress in the illustration and then says she looks like … his wife, Melania Trump. ???"

“she looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live” 😭 it probably eats donald trump alive that he finds kamala harris attractive lmao no wonder he’s acting the way he is https://t.co/CnrxEymM4Z — rese. (@S7KKUNO) August 13, 2024

However, one netizen also pointed out that there was more to the clip than many thought. @MoniFunGirl tweeted, "I love how you make these out of context video and audio clips to falsify the result with half truths. It makes you money so congrats. Trump was referencing the media altering her appearance to look young and sexy when she isn’t. You cut that part off…"

Trump basically just said the drawing of Kamala on time magazine was hot and compared it to his wife Melania lol — Jessica (Ka) Burbank (@JessicaLBurbank) August 13, 2024

The rare appreciation confused several who couldn't draw the core understanding of what exactly Trump meant to say. In his previous speeches, the Republican had blasted Harris with racist remarks, considering them, the internet sleuths were left in a fix after the ex-POTUS called the incumbent VP 'beautiful' to justify his 'free ride' from media remark, as reported by Raw Story.