Trump Claims Sending ‘Millions of Gallons of Water to Pacific Ocean’ by Turning on the ‘Valve’ – Netizens Say, “That’s Why His Hand is Bruised”

Donald Trump has made yet another unhinged comment, and his critics are not having it. His statement came amid his long-standing crusade against California water policies. The POTUS claimed that the authorities in California had a “massive valve” that sent millions of gallons of water to the Pacific Ocean.

He then went on to bizarrely claim that he “turned the valve” back, solving the water crisis in California.

During the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Republican leader said, “We send hundreds of millions of gallons of water a day to the Pacific Ocean. They turn a valve and the valve heads out. And we turned the valve back.”

Critics were fired up when he added, “I actually had to do it using force. We turned the valve back and now they have water.”

Despite whatever he claimed, his “magic valve” actually doesn’t exist, and the theory has been debunked already. Social media users couldn’t help but troll the President over his claims on turning the valve back on with his force.

“Completely deranged. Trump ranting about ‘valves’ sending millions of gallons to the Pacific — and bragging he forced them shut. This isn’t water policy. It’s gibberish with insults,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Completely deranged.

Trump ranting about “valves” sending millions of gallons to the Pacific — and bragging he forced them shut. This isn’t water policy.

It’s gibberish with insults. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) August 26, 2025

Another mocked, “Ohhh…so that’s why Drumpf’s hand is all brusied up. Imagine the effort needed to turn that big a– faucet handle.” A third added, “And he is challenged by exactly no one. Not one reporter seems to have the moral courage to call him out on his lies live.”

“Why is he so stupid? Sadly, it says more about American voters because he’s BEEN very plainly a moron before those dummies voted for him,” another person commented. One called out his stupidity with a bit of wit: “This man has access to nuke codes.”



One user trolled, “Trump’s superhero origin story: The Incredible Valve Man.” Another questioned, “So US previously had a water deficit with the Pacific Ocean but Trump turned the valve now?”

A glimpse into Trump’s make-believe world of “giant water valves” in Northern California… https://t.co/Jb6oKbqChs pic.twitter.com/jyJ1fIVTap — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) August 26, 2025

Even California Governor Gavin Newsom was surprised by the POTUS’ bizarre claim. Nonetheless, he couldn’t miss the opportunity to take a jab at Trump over the matter. Sharing a clip from the cabinet meeting, Newsom wrote, “A glimpse into Trump’s make-believe world of ‘giant water valves’ in Northern California.” He added an AI-generated picture of a massive valve, making fun of the President.