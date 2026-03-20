Donald Trump Asks Doctor to Back His “Healthiest Human Ever” Claim

President Donald Trump claimed that he is in better health than the U.S. Naval Academy football team. But this time, he had the backup of a former White House doctor, says the New York Post.

Trump was speaking at a White House ceremony when he presented the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen after their win over the Army. He pointed out his former doctor, Ronny Jackson, and started speaking about him mid-speech. Trump then steered the conversation to his health.

“He was my doctor. And he said I’m the healthiest human being he’s ever seen,” Trump said, before asking Jackson directly if he was healthier than the athletes behind him. Jackson responded, “Yes, sir,” prompting laughter and applause.

They gave each other the thumbs up and Trump turned to the audience. “See? This is why I like him,” the president joked.

Trump: He was my doctor and he said I’m the healthiest human being. Am I healthier than these guys back here? Jackson: Yes sir Trump: This is why I like him pic.twitter.com/KEEsGPY2Vg — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2026

Trump also shared that Jackson once told him, “If he didn’t eat junk food, he’d live to 200 years old.” Their brief exchange set the tone for a light-hearted speech where he told some jokes and eventually talked about politics.

Jackson served under both Obama and Trump, giving the latter glowing health reports during his first term in office. Jackson is now a Republican congressman from Texas.

The President also engaged with some of the players during his speech. When he was handed a helmet by one of the Navy football team, Trump seized the opportunity to interact with one of the star players.

He remarked on the weight of the headgear, saying, “This is very heavy… you need a strong neck.” Quarterback Blake Horvath didn’t miss a beat and replied, “You’re the healthiest guy here, so you got the neck to do it.”

He also had a few words for the co-captain, Landon Robinson. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 287 pounds. “This is the guy I want to meet,” Trump said before shaking his hand. “His arms are like steel. I just hurt my hand.”

Landon was then blindsided with a question about transgenderism and women in “men’s sports.” Trump asked, ““What about women playing in men’s sports? Think we could have a woman take your position?”

NEW: President Trump issued an executive order to secure an “exclusive broadcast window” for the Army-Navy Game. It bans other college football games from airing during “America’s Game.” pic.twitter.com/FcsabJD82x — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 20, 2026

The President then went a familiar route when he talked about Democrat policies about equity. “These Democrats keep pushing these things, open borders, transgender for everybody, and they want to have men playing women’s sports,” he said.

The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is one of the highest honors within the collegiate military programs. So, after he introduced the winning team, Trump reminded everyone that he made it possible for military deferments of service. This allows top athletes to join the NFL before they rejoin the military to complete their commitment.

“They have the best heart in the business,” he said. “But size does matter, and so what we did is we got that so you have a deferment, so a lot of people are able to join now, and they do their service later.”

Trump loves collegiate football and made a surprising statement earlier this week. He said that he wanted to force Americans to watch Army-Navy football for four hours, proving his admiration for the sport.