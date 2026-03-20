News

Donald Trump Asks Doctor to Back His “Healthiest Human Ever” Claim

Published on: March 20, 2026 at 8:57 PM ET

Trump jokes about outlasting elite Navy athletes due to his health — and gets public backing from former White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
Trump health Navy footballers football
Trump attended an event with Navy footballers where his doc confirmed that he is the "healthiest."(Wikimedia Commons)

President Donald Trump claimed that he is in better health than the U.S. Naval Academy football team. But this time, he had the backup of a former White House doctor, says the New York Post.

Trump was speaking at a White House ceremony when he presented the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen after their win over the Army. He pointed out his former doctor, Ronny Jackson, and started speaking about him mid-speech.  Trump then steered the conversation to his health.

“He was my doctor. And he said I’m the healthiest human being he’s ever seen,” Trump said, before asking Jackson directly if he was healthier than the athletes behind him. Jackson responded, “Yes, sir,” prompting laughter and applause.

They gave each other the thumbs up and Trump turned to the audience. “See? This is why I like him,” the president joked. 

Trump also shared that Jackson once told him, “If he didn’t eat junk food, he’d live to 200 years old.” Their brief exchange set the tone for a light-hearted speech where he told some jokes and eventually talked about politics. 

Jackson served under both Obama and Trump, giving the latter glowing health reports during his first term in office. Jackson is now a Republican congressman from Texas.

The President also engaged with some of the players during his speech. When he was handed a helmet by one of the Navy football team, Trump seized the opportunity to interact with one of the star players.

He remarked on  the weight of the headgear, saying, “This is very heavy… you need a strong neck.” Quarterback Blake Horvath didn’t miss a beat and replied, “You’re the healthiest guy here, so you got the neck to do it.” 

He also had a few words for the co-captain, Landon Robinson.  He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 287 pounds. “This is the guy I want to meet,” Trump said before shaking his hand. “His arms are like steel. I just hurt my hand.” 

Landon was then blindsided with a question about transgenderism and women in “men’s sports.” Trump asked, ““What about women playing in men’s sports? Think we could have a woman take your position?”

The President then went a familiar route when he talked about Democrat policies about equity. “These Democrats keep pushing these things, open borders, transgender for everybody, and they want to have men playing women’s sports,” he said.

The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is one of the highest honors within the collegiate military programs. So, after he introduced the winning team, Trump reminded everyone that he made it possible for military deferments of service. This allows top athletes to join the NFL before they rejoin the military to complete their commitment.

“They have the best heart in the business,” he said. “But size does matter, and so what we did is we got that so you have a deferment, so a lot of people are able to join now, and they do their service later.”

Trump loves collegiate football and made a surprising statement earlier this week. He said that he wanted to force Americans to watch Army-Navy football for four hours, proving his admiration for the sport.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *