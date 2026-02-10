Donald Trump is back with conspiracy theories that make very little sense. He has voiced his complete displeasure with Canada’s plan to further its trade talks with China. This time, his warning stems from the same sentiment.

Trump took to Truth Social to post a theory about China barring Canada from playing its official national winter sport, ice hockey. First, he begins his long rant by stating how, “As everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades. Now, things are turning around for the U.S.A., and FAST!”

Trump, in the middle of his latest unhinged Truth Social screed, claims that if Canada makes a trade deal with China, “the first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.” pic.twitter.com/2ZbUmF1P7O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2026

Then he goes on to remark on what he thinks about the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is going to connect the U.S. and Canada. He asserts, “Now, the Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just ‘take advantage of America!’ What does the United States of America get — absolutely NOTHING!”

But from here, he writes about something else. He makes a strange prediction on what might happen if Canada gets into a partnership with China. As per his words, China will, “…eat Canada alive. We’ll just get the leftovers!”

He also theorizes, “The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.”

Now, this is not the first time Trump has shown concern for this sport or Canada. He made these same remarks after he threatened Canada with high tariffs if it went ahead with the deal.

Reporter: What do you think about the UK getting into business with China? Trump: Very dangerous and it’s more dangerous for Canada to do that. Canada is doing very poorly. The first thing they’re going to do is say you are not allowed to play ice hockey anymore. That’s not… pic.twitter.com/Apm4JApTr2 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2026

When a reporter asked him about his take on the UK having business talks with China, he shifted his focus mid-answer. Trump starts by saying China will be dangerous for the UK, but also warns Canada of the same fate.

According to him, “I know China very well, I know President Xi, he’s a friend of mine, I know him very well. The first thing they’re gonna do is say you’re not allowed to play ice hockey anymore. That’s not good. Canada’s not gonna like that.”

The whole ordeal is bizarre because China’s ban on Canada from playing ice hockey makes little sense. Many netizens are pointing this out with equally hilarious responses. An X user wrote that one of China’s main goals is “The De-Hockey-ification of Canada.”

Everyone who knows their Chinese history understands that there are only 2 main priorities of mainland China. 1. The Re-unification of China And 2. The De-Hockey-ification of Canada. — RoyalCities (@RoyalCities) February 10, 2026

Trump is known for his off-the-cuff comments that seldom make sense. However, this also showcases just how comical politics can be from time to time.