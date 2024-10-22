Trump Charms McDonald's Fans in Pennsylvania with Drive-Thru Stunt — All While Berating Harris

Former President Donald Trump showed up at a drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. Naturally, unsuspecting customers who pulled up to collect their meals were greeted by none other than Trump, who donned an apron and served up french fries with a grin. The political stunt, part of Trump’s busy campaign schedule leading up to the 2024 presidential election, quickly made headlines as both a lighthearted and a calculated move. Piers Morgan hailed the event as 'one of the best political stunts of all time,' praising Trump’s ability to connect with working-class voters.

Former President Donald Trump surprises patrons by working the drive-thru at a McDonald's, serving Big Macs and fries with a side of political commentary. 🍔🇺🇸 #TrumpMcDriveThru pic.twitter.com/mQRZ2MLJoR — Trust Echo (@Sumo76435074) October 20, 2024

As per NBC News, Trump’s brief shift at the McDonald’s drive-thru allowed him to engage with customers in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, where every vote will count. The Republican nominee took time to dunk baskets of fries in oil, fill takeaway bags, and chat with customers. With his signature bravado, he remarked, “It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast." Teasing an employee, Trump quipped, “Oh, you’re very stingy with the product. Look at that. She’s a good worker. That’s the kind of people you want to have. She gave them one french fry for 30 reporters.”

🍔 **\\:** Trump spotted working at McDonald's, surprising drive-thru customers as they picked up their orders. pic.twitter.com/Xy2TEbQ3hv — OSINT observer (@dopaminedealers) October 20, 2024

However, the event was more than just a photo op. Trump used the opportunity to troll his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. During his time behind the counter, Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that Harris had fabricated her story about working at a McDonald’s in college. Trump remarked, "I'm looking for a job. And I've always wanted to work at McDonald's but I never did. I'm running against somebody that said she did, but it turned out to be a totally phony story. I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala."

Harris, according to her campaign, worked at a McDonald’s franchise in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983. Trump, however, has repeatedly tried to discredit this. A while ago, at a restaurant in Pennsylvania, he said, “It was a big part of her resume that she worked at McDonald’s — how tough a job it was. She…made the french fries, and she talked about the heat: ‘It was so tough.’ She’s never worked at McDonald’s.”

Donald Trump participates in a town hall at the Crown Center Arena on October 4, 2024, in North Carolina. (Image Source: Win McNamee/Getty Images )

As per ABC News, in response, Harris’ spokesperson, Ian Shams, clapped back, “When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie. He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.” Another one of her spokespeople, Joseph Costello, also slammed the ex-president: “Trump is nothing more than a sock pocket for billionaires when it comes to the policies that matter for working people’s bank accounts.”