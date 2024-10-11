Trump Calls Whoopi Goldberg 'Dirty' and 'Disgusting' — She Shut Him Up With A Brutal Takedown

Following Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on The View with the co-hosts to discuss politics, former president Donald Trump launched an angry diatribe about the well-liked daytime talk show. "Hostin is “dumber than Kamala” and is “one dumb woman," he raged referring to co-host Sunny Hostin during a campaign in Reading, Pennsylvania. According to Decider, Trump particularly attacked moderator Whoopi Goldberg and said, “I watched that stupid The View where you have these really dumb people. You know Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Would you participate in a movie?’ She made some movies on basketball. This was before I ran for politics. She said, ‘Oh, you’re so great. If you ever ran for president you’d win.'”

'THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS CLAP BACK AT TRUMP'S ATTACKS: After the former president ranted at his rallies about our interview with Vice Pres. Harris and made claims about his professional past with our Whoopi Goldberg, #TheView co-hosts respond. pic.twitter.com/tG4z0S8an8 — The View (@TheView) October 10, 2024

As per EW, Trump recalled appearing in Goldberg's 1996 film Eddie. "I did a walk-on for Whoopi Goldberg, now she says, 'I refuse to mention his name.' Politics can do strange things to demented people. Now, I've hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian before this, a long time ago, and I went. I'm not particularly shy about what I hear. Her mouth was so foul. Every word out of her mouth was like, the F-word," he told the crowd. "We had to leave. She was so filthy dirty, disgusting, half the place left. I said I'd never hire her again. But, she was so dirty, every word was filthy dirty, and then I left."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by VIEW press

Goldberg took up the harsh criticism during the Hot Topics segment of the popular ABC show and retaliated, “I was filthy, and stand on that fact! I have always been filthy," the EGOT winner said after playing Trump's clip. "And you knew that when you hired me. I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might've continued to play had you not run it into the ground," Goldberg alleged. "How dumb are you? You hired me four times."

#WhoopiGoldberg: "Listen, how dumb are you? You hired me four times." pic.twitter.com/LSy8Y0NP42 — The View (@TheView) October 10, 2024

"So, we walked out to 'Dirrty' by Christina Aguilera, because it's one of the words that You-Know-Who used when he was talking about me, in particular, but he was talking about us at his rallies," Goldberg added. She then inquired, "You didn't know what you were getting? How dumb are you?" Co-host Hostin commented on what Trump had said. "Donald Trump I want to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis. You help us do our jobs, and I'm so appreciative," she said.

She continued, “Because of people like you, a former prosecutor and legal expert can become a fixture on a show like this, and again I’m so grateful. I admit I might not have spent as much time in a courtroom as you have. I was also recognized with a special achievement award by the Department of Justice. You remember the Department of Justice, right? It’s the agency that’s been pursuing you for decades.”

“You hired me [as] a [headliner], babe, at your casino, which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground.”#WhoopiGoldberg has a message for former Pres. Trump after he attacked her at his rally Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/j67T4s04aC — The View (@TheView) October 10, 2024

Former White House director of strategic communications under the Trump administration, Alyssa Farah Griffin stated that "he's always been triggered by women when they call him out." Additionally, she mentioned that his rallies are becoming "exhausting". "The more people hear the crazy, the meanness, the name-calling" as contributing to his base being "just over it" ahead of the November election.

It was great to join @TheView yesterday—and to our young leaders that joined us in the audience, don’t forget to give your teacher the excuse note. pic.twitter.com/21qJmrvReg — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 9, 2024

Following co-host Sara Haines' suggestion that Trump could "like a little dirty [language]" based on how many swear words he uses, Goldberg brought up the now-famous Access Hollywood audio. She cut off Haines' notions by adding, “You know how dirty I wasn’t? I never grabbed anybody by their genitalia.” "This is what irritated him, not what's going on. Hurricanes, all kind of stuff going on in our country, but we irritated him to the point where he had to admit he does watch the show, something we all knew," Goldberg concluded. "So when you hear people say, 'I don't watch that show,' they're lying!"