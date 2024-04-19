Trump Attacks ABC Host After He Mocks His Tanking Stock: ‘Stupid Jimmy Kimmel'

When Jimmy Kimmel delivered his monologue on Donald Trump's tanking finances and the Truth Social setback, he likely anticipated backlash from the former president. Trump isn't one to stay quiet and he retaliated with a string of attacks against the late-night show host. "Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, 'Picture of the Year,'" Trump posted on Truth Social, Raw Story reported.

A feeble and confused Trump posts an error-riddled rant falsely claiming that Jimmy Kimmel presented Best Picture (or, as he describes, “Picture of the Year”) at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ht4ZEuNxa7 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 17, 2024

Also known to mix up facts, Trump confused Kimmel with Al Pacino. “It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, ‘AND THE WINNER IS.’ Instead, he stammered around as he opened the envelope.” Where Trump went wrong is that Pacino, not Kimmel, gave the Best Picture award at the Oscars. Pacino's announcement, "...my eyes see Oppenheimer," deviated from the customary "And the Oscar goes to."

Hence, even if Trump believes the slip-up was among the worst 'chokes' in Hollywood history, it has nothing to do with Kimmel whom he intended to criticize. Grasping on the opportunity, Biden-Harris' rapid response team slammed the mix-up on X, formerly Twitter, "A feeble and confused Trump posts an error-riddled rant falsely claiming that Jimmy Kimmel presented Best Picture (or, as he describes, “Picture of the Year”) at the Oscars."



Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jabin Botsford- Pool

Ever since Kimmel, while hosting the 2024 Oscars, chose on the spur of the moment, to read aloud Trump's live commentary on social media, the two have been at odds, Variety reported. Live on the Oscars stage, Kimmel shot at the business mogul, “Well, thank you, President Trump...Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?

In response, Trump attacked Kimmel and deemed him a 'lousy host' and 'not a talented guy' in an interview with Fox News. He claimed Kimmel's 'ratings are terrible' for his ABC talk program. “Donald Trump has said I’m not talented so many times Eric is starting to get jealous,” Kimmel quipped as Trump continued stewing over the Oscars diss. “But what he doesn’t realize is that I love this," Kimmel explained. "I love that this bothered him so much, I love that Fox picked a news guy nobody knows to interview him, and I especially love when he tries to spin the fact that everyone was laughing at him into a positive.”