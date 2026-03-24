Trump Calls Mail-In Voting ‘Mail-In Cheating’ — But Facts Say He Is Wrong

Donald Trump has been very vocal about his distrust of the mail-in voting system. As reported by The Mirror, he has described this process as a way for Democrats to win the election by “stealing” it from him.

Recently, he commented on it again at a crime and public safety roundtable. Here, he said, “It was brought to my attention today that we’re the only country that does mail-in voting. I call it mail-in cheating.”

PBS had earlier fact-checked that claim, revealing that more countries use vote-by-mail systems. They cited data from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. The report found that 34 countries or territories allow mail voting. Of those, 12 allow all voters to vote that way, and 22 permit only some voters.

Trump: “We’re the only country in the world that has mail in ballots” pic.twitter.com/5TM7YaCD7H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2026

The report stated, “Europe has the largest number of countries that make in-country postal voting available to all or some voters.”

Though Trump has criticized the process, he has voted that way himself, according to Palm Beach County records. In a recent Florida special election, his ballot was received and counted, NBC News reported.

Olivia Wales, a White House spokesperson, issued a statement:

“As President Trump has said, the SAVE America Act has commonsense exceptions for Americans to use mail-in ballots for illness, disability, military, or travel — but universal mail-in voting should not be allowed because it’s highly susceptible to fraud. As everyone knows, the President is a resident of Palm Beach and participates in Florida elections, but he obviously primarily lives at the White House in Washington, D.C. This is a non-story.”

Casting doubt on mail voting, Trump has also pushed to pass the SAVE America Act. “This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections,” noted the Congress.gov website.

As reported by USA Today, Trump could see a different kind of win related to mail ballots. The Supreme Court could deny allowing the late arrival of mail ballots before the midterm elections.

The court appeared skeptical of a Mississippi law during a recent hearing. Mississippi accepts ballots cast by Election Day even if they arrive within the next five days.

Fiona Hill: Trump asserted in his Fox interview there were no countries in the world that allow mail-in voting. Well, Russia allows mail-in voting. In 2020, Putin signed into law Russians being able to vote by mail and also on the internet. @Acyn

pic.twitter.com/YsTKJs55Bl — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 2, 2025

According to USA Today, the court’s conservative bloc may rule against the law. Justice Samuel Alito noted that the lack of a clear deadline raises several questions. These include the absence of a fixed grace period and uncertainty about where ballots must be postmarked.

Alito told the Mississippi attorney, “You have a variety of line-drawing problems.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the three liberal justices, said it is Congress’ and the states’ duty to decide, not the court’s. She also noted that current federal laws suggest that lawmakers were already aware of post-Election Day grace periods.

“I think we have several federal statutes that suggest that Congress was aware of post-Election Day ballot deadlines that the states had enacted,” she said.