Upcoming Supreme Court Hearing on Mississippi Mail-In Ballot Case Could Impact 2026 Midterm Elections

With the midterm elections approaching, a recent case could gain more prominence. According to Newsweek, the Supreme Court is all set to hear Mississippi’s mail-in ballot deadline appeal on Monday, March 23.

The case started when the Republican National Committee, Mississippi’s Republican Party, and some voters filed a lawsuit against Mississippi’s Secretary of State Michael Watson. The plaintiffs argued that the mail-in ballot rules threatened election “integrity.”

The Watson v. Republican National Committee case asked whether mail-in ballots must arrive by Election Day or just be mailed by then and arrive five days later.

A federal court agreed with the state law, which was then reversed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. The appeals court mentioned that the grace period did not comply with federal rules.

Ally Triolo, RNC Election Integrity Communications Director, has emailed Newsweek to express the RNC’s position.

Supreme Court Considers Challenge to Mississippi’s Mail-In Ballot Laws https://t.co/Y1VqCnrGZU — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 11, 2025

According to Ally Triolo, the Republican National Committee Election Integrity Communications Director, “Watson v. Republican National Committee is a landmark case to affirm a simple principle: there is one Election Day, not election days. Federal law is clear that ballots must be received by Election Day to count.”

“Allowing ballots to arrive after Election Day creates confusion, undermines voter confidence, and opens the door to fraud. The RNC is fighting to ensure our elections are secure,” Triolo added.

Mississippi, on the other hand, argued that if a ballot is postmarked by Election Day, it should be counted. Their petition to the Supreme Court read, 5th Circuit’s verdict “defies statutory text, conflicts with this court’s precedent, and — if left to stand — will have destabilizing nationwide ramifications.”

They further stated, “The rule the Fifth Circuit adopted would require scrapping election laws in most States. About 30 States and the District of Columbia accept some ballots that are mailed by election day but received after that day.”

The Brennan Center for Justice also explained the necessity of a grace period in a January brief: “First, state grace periods help address the barriers that military and civilian overseas U.S. citizens face when it comes to voting.”

“These voters might be deployed in a faraway combat zone or in a different state, or studying, working, preaching, or serving as a diplomat abroad,” it added.

Many other states allow mail-in ballots postmarked by the deadline. Hence, any Supreme Court ruling on this would have a substantial effect on the midterm results.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: If Democrats win the 2026 midterms, they plan to impeach and remove both Trump and Vance as President and VP, making the Democratic Speaker president. A Democrat could become President as soon as 2027 pic.twitter.com/qoASiu6N71 — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) January 11, 2026

The midterms have historically not gone in favor of the party in the White House. The Guardian also pointed out that the Iran war could have a huge impact on the elections.

Barbara VanSyckel, Macomb County Republican Party’s vice-chair, claimed, “The November elections are still months away, but if the gas prices stay high, it will likely affect voting for Republicans, which would affect the midterms and thus Trump’s agenda.”