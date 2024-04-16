Trump Calls Hush Money Trial an ‘Assault on America’ Rants About It on Social Media

Former president Donald Trump is set to make history as he becomes the first ex-president to ever face a criminal trial. As such, the business mogul is very unhappy, engaging in theatricals setting the stage outside the courtroom into a campaign stop for the upcoming presidential elections, where he is presumably the GOP hopeful.

“This is an assault on America. Nothing like this has ever happened before. There has never been anything like it,” Trump spoke to reporters as he arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court just before hearings began, Rolling Stone reported. Just before this, Trump spent the early morning hours ranting about the case on social media, setting the mood for his historic arrival at the criminal court.

“This is political persecution, this a persecution like never before. Nobody has ever seen anything like it, and again it is a case that should have never been brought. It’s an assault on America, and that’s why I’m very proud to be here,” he ranted. “This is really an attack on a political opponent. That’s all it is,” Trump added.

On Truth Social, Trump ranted against almost all parties involved in the case, and even those not involved in it. The former president demanded that the case be dismissed because of the statute of limitations and accused Judge Merchan of having conflicts of interest, Raw Story reported.

Stop calling it “the hush money case.”



Start calling it what it really was — a CAMPAIGN COVER-UP to hide the truth from the American people and to steal the 2016 election.



That’s the crime Trump is on trial for. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 15, 2024

He also blamed his Democratic opponent, President Joe Biden, for his indictment in the case. "As virtually every legal scholar has powerfully stated, the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case is, among other things, BARRED by the Statute of Limitations," Trump posted on Truth Social. "This 'trial' should be ended by the highly conflicted presiding Judge."

Trump reiterated his assertions that the numerous criminal and civil lawsuits he faces are meant to destroy his presidential campaign, writing, "The Radical Left Democrats are already cheating on the 2024 Presidential Election by bringing or helping to bring, all of these bogus lawsuits against me, thereby forcing me to sit in courthouses, and spend money that could be used for campaigning, instead of being out in the field knocking Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the History of the United States," Trump posted. "Election Interference!"

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

“When I walk into that courtroom, I know I will have the love of 200 million Americans behind me, and I will be FIGHTING for the FREEDOM of 325 MILLION AMERICANS,”Trump wrote in his usual capslock, greatly exaggerating the number of people who support him. The former president also claimed that Judge Juan Merchan had imposed a gag order on him that was “unconstitutional.” However, it only precludes Trump from publicly criticizing the trial's witnesses, prosecutors, court employees, and jurors.

In an attempt to rally potential voters, Trump's team texted "ONE MILLION MAGA PATRIOTS" to donate as the trial got underway. “I’M IN COURT NOW! They’re trying to DESTROY ME – BUT YOU CAN STOP THEM,” the message read.