Joe Biden Says Donald Trump's Behavior is 'Even Worse' Than in 2020 Elections: 'Weirdest Campaign'

Joe Biden is seemingly done with ex-president Donald Trump. According to the Democrat, the 2024 campaign has been the 'weirdest' for him thus far in his political journey. On Saturday, February 3, 2024, the POTUS said Trump has been acting bizarrely ahead of the upcoming elections, especially with the real estate mogul comparing himself to the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley.

Biden: I'm feeling good about where we are. Folks are starting to focus in and the guy we're running against, he's not for anything, he's against everything. it's the weirdest campaign.. it's even worse in terms of his behavior than the last time in 2020. pic.twitter.com/KP38tZaOlQ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2024

The 77-year-old wrote in a Truth Social post, "For so many years, people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now, this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?" Although it's unclear what led the twice-impeached president to draw the comparison, this isn't a first for him. Trump has previously and often likened himself to influential historical figures, including Nelson Mandela, Abraham Lincoln, and even Leonardo da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa painting. However, this comparison didn't go well with the current POTUS, who is, as of now, Trump's apparent rival for the 2024 bid.

As such, the 81-year-old incumbent President was forced to say this has been 'the weirdest campaign I've ever been engaged in,' noting that Trump's behavior has been 'even worse' when compared to the previous 2020 elections. Although Biden has maintained a dignified silence over Trump's frequent inflammatory rhetorics in public, the former has been more open in his attacks at his Republican rival in private, if certain reports are to be believed.

Wow. Everyone needs to read the new statement from the Biden campaign about Trump’s deranged and dangerous speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/04lBb7xORy — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 10, 2024

For instance, most recently, Politico revealed Biden refrains from public criticism but reportedly uses foul language for Trump 'behind closed doors.' The article stated, "The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a 'sick f---' who delights in others' misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description." It continued, "To one of the people who has spoke[n] with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: 'What a f------- a------ the guy is.'" Meanwhile, the article published on February 1, 2024, also highlighted another speech by Biden during the Pennsylvania stop, where he criticized his rival with implied profanity. "What a sick—" he said in front of the audience.

However, Trump's team has slammed Biden for his criticism. The GOP front-runner's campaign adviser, Chris LaCivita, condemned the current President and said, "It's a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it's no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies."

In another instance, Biden came after Trump, again, during a Florida fundraiser, "How can anyone, especially a former president of the United States, wish for an economic crash that would devastate the United States? You're the reason Donald Trump is a defeated president. And you're the reason we are going to make him a loser again."

According to a new national NBC News poll, the ex and current POTUS' are fighting over growing concerns like policy and personal comparisons, immigration and border issues, and competence/ effectiveness. In short, based on a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, Trump is leading Biden by 5 points among registered voters. However, when it comes to the ballot, if Trump is found guilty of felony charges, he has a narrow chance of being re-elected as the United States' leader.