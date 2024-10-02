Trump Calls Himself ‘a Wonderful-Looking Person'. But It's His Hair Comment That's Even Wilder

In a bizarre moment during a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump took to the stage, not to discuss policy or future plans, but to lavish himself with praise—especially when it came to his infamous hair and appearance. While addressing his supporters, Trump spotted someone in the crowd who resembled him, and in true Trump fashion, he seized the opportunity for some self-flattery. He exclaimed, "What a nice-looking man. Who is that? Oh, it's Trump. What a wonderful-looking person." Never one to shy away from boasting, Trump continued, "I'm just checking out the hairstyle as I'm talking. What can you do? There's nothing I can do about it. You're stuck with it."

As per Irish Star, Trump has always managed to turn criticism into humor, and this rally was no different. He even reminisced about his 2016 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the host famously ruffled Trump’s hair in a segment that would later become controversial. Trump noted, "I go on his show and he asked to mess up my hair. He grabs it and he starts really going crazy and it was a big hit. Six months later he went out because he was under pressure to apologize because he humanised Trump."

Back then Fallon revealed how the backlash affected him. He remarked, "I did not do it to 'normalise' him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff." He further added, "You go, 'Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I'm depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.'"

But this is not the first time Trump has boasted about his looks. A while ago, talking about his own looks, he took a sharp turn toward his favorite target, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump went on a tangent about Harris’ economic policies before swerving back to personal attacks. He said, "Yesterday, Kamala laid out her so-called economic plan. She says she's going to lower the cost of food and housing starting on day one. But day one for Kamala was three and a half years ago. Starting the day I take the oath of office, I will rapidly drive prices down, and we will make America affordable again. We're going to make it affordable again," as reported by ABC News.

He previously called her ‘beautiful’ but quickly pivoted to say, "Don't ever call a woman beautiful, because that'll be the end of your political career, please. But I say that I am much better looking. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala. They said, 'No, her biggest advantage is that she's a beautiful woman.' I'm going, huh? I never thought of that. I'm better looking than she is."