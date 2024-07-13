When Laura Ingraham's Claim That Donald Trump Is a Potential 'Political Prisoner' Recieved Backlash

In a recent segment of The Ingraham Angle on February 19, Fox News host Laura Ingraham stirred controversy by posing a question: "Is Donald Trump at risk of being America’s first real political prisoner?" This query ignited discussions across various political circles, as per Fox News.

She reflected on the recent events involving Trump, "I thought a lot about this over the weekend. Now, with the unconscionable financial judgment in that New York civil fraud case, the Fani Willis debacle in Georgia, the efforts to knock Trump off state ballots and, of course, let’s not forget Jack Smith’s January 6th criminal prosecution, what else are Trump supporters supposed to think? Now, there are various ways that despots cling to power. Political opposition is eliminated through censorship of opposing views, intimidation of free thinkers through harassment, and also show trials, of course, and imprisonment of the opposition."

Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Wong

Ingraham said, "That’s all part of it. And then there are always the threats to family members and financial ruin. Well, Donald Trump is facing all of that." Ingraham asserted that "had Trump just quietly retired from politics, none of us would have heard about Letitia or Fani or Jack," before making an analogy between Trump's handling and political persecution in Russia and China. "Russia and its Biden-era ally China, well they’re pros, aren’t they, at destroying dissent before it gets too powerful," Ingraham stated.

I'm going through the entire town hall again and noticed Laura Ingraham quickly pivot and cut Trump off as he was about to say the 2020 election was stolen. Fox paid out $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit over his lies. This town hall was pre-taped and edited. pic.twitter.com/jyz5J75xdT — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) February 27, 2024

She went on to emphasize her point further by saying, "They’re brutally vicious and efficient. China subjugates and tortures Uyghur Muslims; Russia crushes the pro-freedom protesters, imprisons Navalny, and then announces his sudden death." According to her, "Now anyone who challenges the ruling authority now knows the same fate can happen to them. And by the same token, loyalists who prove themselves, you know, to be real followers of the movement, well they get special privileges and accolades, and that’s exactly what the leaders of the Get Trump crew are hoping." The Fox News host defended Trump stating "They call him pro-Putin as they scramble to put him in jail, bankrupt him, and even come after his family." "This is not what America is supposed to be. This is Soviet-style political persecution," she said in closing.

Nah. Donald’s boss, Soviet Dictator Vlad Putin will protect him. Quid pro quo. pic.twitter.com/SSMmsOEkFG — Christopher Babick (@Christo63694870) February 20, 2024

Swift and mostly negative responses to Ingraham's remarks sparked crucial discussions on the subject and drew criticism for being insensitive or ignorant. @highbrow_nobrow commented, "She is attempting to sow the seeds of the nation’s destruction." "Nah," a second @Christo63694870 cynically said, "Donald’s boss, Soviet Dictator Vlad Putin will protect him. Quid pro quo." "Laura Ingraham is MAGA. Therefore she is irrelevant," declared @therealltlkrow.

Ingraham's commentary raises important questions about the boundaries of political rhetoric and the responsibilities of media personalities in shaping public opinion. Ultimately, the debate sparked by Ingraham's words underscores the complexities of American politics, as per Independent.

