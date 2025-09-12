Trump Burger Roasts Donald Trump’s Marriage to Melania in Epic Video – “To Tell You The Truth….”

Trump Burger is now taking aim at the Republican President’s marriage to Melania Trump. The POTUS-themed restaurant has recently been sharing videos mocking ICE after two owners were detained by the agency. Now, they have shared a new video, where they mocked the President’s marriage.

In the new video, buns are named after the POTUS’s last name. It features a Trump impersonator trying to claim that “fake news” is spreading; he holds his wife’s hand. He says, “Everyone keeps asking me where Melania is.”

“To tell you the truth: Melania’s home alone again. That’s right. Absolutely. Beautiful woman: smiles, doesn’t say too much. Only problem is: she won’t hold my hand in public,” said the Trump impersonator. In the video, he is seen standing in front of a life-size depiction of Trump and Melania, who seem to be holding hands in the picture. The impersonator points it out and says, “They got a picture of Melania holding my hands. Fake news!” His hand gestures and speaking style strikingly resembled the real Donald Trump.

Trump Burger was referring to various instances in which the FLOTUS has been caught avoiding Trump’s hands. On many occasions, Melania was seen pulling her hands away when her husband stretched his towards her.

Trump Burger, the Texas restaurant, is owned by Roland Beainy and Iyad Abuelhawa, both of whom were arrested by ICE for allegedly overstaying their visas. Lebanon-born Beainy’s visa supposedly expired in February. According to the Department of Homeland Security, he allegedly had a “sham” marriage to try to extend his visa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trumpburger (@trumpburgerusa)

On the other hand, the other owner, Abuelhawa, is originally from Israel and had a criminal record. According to DHL, he was convicted of healthcare fraud, assault, and intimidation. Following their arrest, a spokesperson from DHL said of Benny: “USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) revoked the petition after evidence, including admissions from the petitioner’s own family, exposed his marriage as a sham designed to game the system.”

They added, “This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws.”

The owner of Trump Burger, a Donald Trump-themed fast-food joint, faces deportation after being arrested by ICE. pic.twitter.com/6wHhb3bDLm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2025

Abuelhawa’s arrest also sparked chaos when his attorneys claimed to the Houston Chronicle that he was being denied blood sugar monitoring and insulin. In response to the allegation, a DHS spokesperson told Huffpost, “Any claim that detainees are not being provided with proper medical care is FALSE.”

They added, “This is the best health care many aliens have received in their entire lives. Meals are certified by dietitians. Ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority at ICE.”