Trump Brags About “Unbelievable Statues” In the Rose Garden As He Avoids Questions About Iran

Published on: March 2, 2026 at 2:32 PM ET

Trump straight-up dodged questions about Iran and then went on to talk about the new statues that had been installed in the Rose Garden

Donald Trump pictured at work. (Image source: The White House via Instagram)

Amid the ongoing questions about U.S. military strikes against Iran and ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ President Donald Trump took the opportunity to display his not-so-rare streak of alleged narcissism in a chat with the press over the weekend.

In Washington, some reporters stationed at the White House asked questions about Iran, which Trump straight-up dodged and then went on to talk about the new statues that had been installed in the Rose Garden, telling reporters, “Unbelievable statues, come and look at them.” The statues installed were those of Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.

The reporters had asked the President about the military strikes against Iran. Mediaite quoted CNN’s senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes as saying, “He usually stops and talks to the press — he completely ignored us. Instead [he] stopped and admired some new statues that were being put into the Rose Garden. We hadn’t seen them before; they appeared to be the Founding Fathers, saying, ‘Come look at them, they’re unbelievable.’ And then walked away.”

“We were shouting questions,’ What is your message for the families of the service members who were killed? How long are we going to be in this conflict?’ We have so little answers right now, we don’t what is going to happen next,” Kristen Holmes added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Donald Trump walked past reporters at the end of the Medal of Honour ceremony without answering any questions.

At the event, Trump also hinted at the possible timeline of attacks on Iran. “Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capabilities to go far longer than that. We’ll do it,” said the President.

He continued, “Somebody said today, they said: ‘Oh, well, the president wants to do it really quickly; after that, he’ll get bored’. I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this… No, I don’t get bored. I never get bored.”

Trump attended the Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday, where at one moment he was talking about Iran, and at another, he went on to talk about his curtains. “See that nice drape? When that comes down, right now, you see a very, very deep hole,” Trump said. He continued, “But in about a year and a half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building.”

The President then went on to talk about the White House Ballroom (again) and said, “And there’s your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice, I don’t think I’ll even – I think I’ll save money on the doors, because it can’t get more beautiful than that.”

Trump’s random musings didn’t just stop there. He added, “I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved — I just saved curtains and it will be. It’ll be spectacular.”

He continued to boast about the White House project, adding, “It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom — I believe it’s — because I’ve built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world.”

