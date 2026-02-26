Trump Blasted by Team USA Women’s Hockey Star for ‘Distasteful’ Remark

Trump sent his heartiest congratulations to the Team USA men’s hockey team for winning the Winter Olympics. However, his following derogatory comment regarding the women’s team has been rightfully rewarded with backlash from hockey star Hilary Knight herself.

​

FBI director Kash Patel, who calls himself a hockey enthusiast, was seen in a clip arranging a call between the president and the winning team. Trump congratulated the team and sent an invitation for them to attend his State of the Union address.

​

“I can send a military plane or something. If you would like to, it’s the coolest night. The nice thing about being president is you don’t have to worry about the weather or landing… we don’t care if it’s snowing or if it’s the worst blizzard,” he said excitedly.

​

He added, “We will do the White House the next day; we will just have some fun. We have medals for you guys.”

The U.S. men’s hockey team is facing criticism for conversations in the locker room after winning the gold medal at the Olympics. https://t.co/9OV56A4T3l — WBNG 12 News (@WBNG12News) February 23, 2026

However, the team probably wasn’t expecting the statement that followed. Much to their surprise, Trump made an insinuation that he was being forced to also invite the women’s team. He continued that he will be questioned if he doesn’t.

“And I must tell you, we are going to have to bring the women’s team; you do know that. I do believe I would probably be impeached!” Trump joked.

​

In another clip, the men’s hockey stars were seen laughing at the comments. The clip soon made rounds online, with netizens condemning his misogynistic remark and the players’ response.

Hilary Knight strongly criticized Trump and stated that his backhanded comments are nothing compared to the women’s team’s strong performance at the Winter Olympics.

“I think just the way women are represented, it’s a great teaching point and really shines light on how women should be championed for their amazing feats,” Knight said.

Hilary Knight: “It’s a great teaching point to really shine light on how women should be championed for their amazing feats. And now I sort of have to sit, or anybody has to sit in front of you and explain someone else’s behavior. It’s not my responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/OrxBVgvMOP — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) February 25, 2026

During an appearance on SportsCenter, Knight stated, “I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats.”

“We’re just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continuing to celebrate three gold medals in program history, as well as the double gold for both men and women at the same time. And really not detract from that with a distasteful joke.”

Hillary Knight is a two-time gold medalist and has 15 goals and 33 points in Olympic competition, which are the most by any hockey player from the US at the Games.

She defended the men’s hockey players, saying that they were probably caught off guard by President Trump’s comment and laughed it off. The athlete confirmed that there is nothing but support and respect between the two teams.

“I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it’s a shame this storyline and narrative have kind of blown up and are overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on,” she stated.