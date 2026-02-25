Kash Patel’s Viral Celebration With Team USA Men’s Hockey Team Divides the Internet

It looks like FBI Director Kash Patel’s casual decision to party with the USA men’s hockey team went a bit too far.

On Feb 23, photos showed the FBI director celebrating in the locker room with the men’s hockey team following their gold medal win at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

He was seen dancing, cheering, and drinking what appeared to be beer. Patel wore a white t-shirt, his FBI badge, and the gold medal around his neck.

The clips quickly went viral, even though reports said Patel traveled to Italy for official business and not for a personal trip.

FBI Director Kash Patel spotted partying with US Men’s Olympic Hockey Team—drinking, dancing in locker room celebration. Viral clip shows medal-wearing Patel amid beer-chugging players. Posted amid 2026 Winter Olympics buzz. 🏒🇺🇸🍻 Not only is he a Viking and not determined to… pic.twitter.com/86eGC4aWGX — Dailymindvirus (@dailymindvirus) February 23, 2026

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo un Italy. The US men’s hockey team won gold by defeating Canada in sudden-death overtime.

The footage of Patel’s celebration appeared while officials were still addressing safety concerns for Americans in parts of Mexico, where cartel violence had increased after the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

Meanwhile, reactions within the department to Kash Patel’s conduct have been mixed. Some employees appreciated his informal style and public support for the workforce.

Others showed disappointment with the 45- year-old wearing the FBI badge and indulging in unofficial events.

Rep. Seth Moulton criticized Patel during a segment with CNN host John Berman. He accused the director of political bias and made a pointed remark about him.

“If Kash Patel loved America, he would uphold the Constitution,” Moulton said. He accused Patel of prioritizing President Donald Trump over the rule of law, adding that Patel “does not love America, he loves Donald Trump.”

Patel replied to the claims on X, “For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys.”

“Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” he added.

In a YouTube video by MS Now, contributor Pablo Torre commented on the incident, saying, “look he (Kash Patel) is living life like a make a wish kid now.”

The panel agreed that Patel has always been a big hockey fan and has traveled to New York and Washington, DC, to watch several games.

Torre also said that before becoming FBI director, Patel criticized political leaders for misusing taxpayer money for personal trips. Now, Torre argued, Patel’s own lifestyle shows a different focus than serving the American people.

The use of government aircraft for personal reasons has long been controversial. In 2025, reports claimed that Patel allegedly used his FBI jet for trips to watch his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, perform and for a summer golf outing in Scotland.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson slammed a CBS report on social media, which claimed that Patel, who loves hockey, left on Feb 20 for Italy to watch the games and enjoy himself.

Officials said Patel had scheduled law enforcement meetings and agreement signings before the U.S. team advanced to the finals.

The FBI has three jets based in Virginia for operational and director travel, as well as several propeller aircraft around the country for surveillance and emergencies.