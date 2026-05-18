Trump has once again faced criticism over his public remarks. A video of him reading from the Bible at a major religious event at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sunday circulated online. Several users compared the 79-year-old’s tone to that of a child while reading from the Bible.

The public appearance took place during the nine-hour “Rededicate America as One Nation Under God” prayer event, officially titled Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving. It was a major faith-centered celebration tied to the highly anticipated upcoming 250th anniversary.

Donald Trump read passages about King Solomon and the construction of the house of the Lord. “Thus Solomon finished the house of the Lord and the king’s house, and all that came into Solomon’s heart to make in the house of the Lord, and in his own house he prosperously effected,” Trump said as the clip went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The White House promoted the religious rally over the weekend as a patriotic and spiritual event. It was intended to “rededicate” the country to faith and national unity.

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Several key members of the Trump administration also addressed the crowd through pre-recorded video messages. These included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Speaker Mike Johnson, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to Mirror US, critics focused on Trump’s casual, fast delivery. Some said he sounded uncomfortable or depended heavily on a teleprompter.

“First time he’s ever opened a Bible, it seems.” one user wrote. Another user commented, “The desperation from this administration is staggeringly hilarious. They’re losing, and they just don’t know it yet.”

A third user added, “Scripture says, ‘already have many antichrists appeared.’ You’re looking at one right here, right now.”

“He sounds like a third-grader reading the novel’s synopsis on the back cover in class, and passing it off as his own book report,” a last one added. This is not the first time Trump has sparked backlash for lacking clarity in his public speeches.

According to Reuters, the Republican president spoke at a campaign event organized by Charlie Kirk’s conservative group Turning Point Action in Florida. He told attendees that if they supported him, they “won’t have to vote anymore” in the future.

“Christians, get out and vote, just this time,” he said. “You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.”

He continued, “I love you, Christians. I’m a Christian. I love you. Get out, you gotta get out and vote.” The comments sparked mixed reactions from online users as critics repeatedly accused him of undermining democratic norms, especially after he challenged the 2020 presidential election results after his loss to Joe Biden.

When asked to clarify the remarks, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung avoided addressing them directly.

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He said Trump was speaking about bringing the country together and pointed to what he described as an increasingly “divisive political environment” following the attempted assassination of Trump a month before the event on July 13, 2024.

The prayer rally came one day after a related initiative called “Shabbat 250,” which encouraged Americans to observe the Jewish Sabbath. Trump promoted the effort earlier this month in a statement honoring Jewish American Heritage Month.

“From sundown on May 15 to nightfall on May 16, friends, families, and communities of all backgrounds may come together in gratitude for our great nation,” Trump said in the statement, describing the observance as a time for “rest, reflection and gratitude to the Almighty.”