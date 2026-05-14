Trump’s Presidential Pardon Plans for America’s 250th Triggers GOP Anxiety: Here’s Why the Timing Couldn’t Be Worse

Donald Trump has big plans ahead of America’s 250th anniversary. The 79-year-old is reportedly considering a sweeping new round of presidential pardons to line up with the event. This is according to a report by The Wall Street Journal published on Wednesday.

The proposal is still under early discussion. It would add to an unprecedented use of presidential clemency during Trump’s second term. Sources said Trump’s official announcement could come on June 14, his 80th birthday. The Constitution allows the president to grant pardons only for federal crimes, not state crimes.

A White House official told The Daily Beast that negotiations about the pardon plans are ongoing and nothing is finalized. The official added that clemency decisions are ultimately the president’s. According to several reports, Donald Trump faced widespread criticism after returning for his second term. He had granted many pardons despite pledging to end the politicization of the Justice Department (DOJ). Many of these pardons went to individuals connected to the January 6 Capitol riot.

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Some White House officials are reportedly worried about the pardon plans. They fear issuing too many pardons before the midterm elections. This could create political problems for Republicans. “Some in the White House have raised concerns about doing too many more pardons, or any at all, before the midterm elections this fall, some of the people said,” the WSJ report read.

This comes after reports suggest that Donald Trump’s approval ratings as of February 2026 have already fallen to a significant low. Trump has made several recent political decisions. These include the violent mass deportation arrests and the media scrutiny of the Epstein files controversy. As a result, only 34 percent of voters approve of his performance. In comparison, 58 percent disapprove of his leadership. This marks his lowest approval rating of the term.

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On his first day back in office, Jan. 20, 2025, Trump reportedly pardoned 1,600 people. He argued that many were wrongly targeted and overcharged. He also said they were made scapegoats for failures by government leaders and security officials.

He issued full pardons for many involved in the violent mob attack. Others received sentence reductions. He also ordered the immediate release of inmates still serving prison sentences. After using the power fully, the WSJ reports suggest a surge in pardon requests in the last couple of months. “Trump’s expanded use of the pardon during his second term has led to a surge in pardon requests”, the article read.

The 250th anniversary of the United States is expected to be a grand event. It will overlap with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Donald Trump’s birthday. Preparations for the occasion have reportedly begun. The event is organized to highlight Trump’s leadership and career wins. These are said to align with his MAGA messaging of American patriotism and vision.