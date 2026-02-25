Trump Asks First Grader With Limited Mobility to ‘Stand Up’ For ‘Dalilah’s Law’

President Donald Trump used a powerful personal story to press Congress for new immigration-linked licensing rules. But one brief exchange on the House floor, with just a few words, quickly became the moment people replayed.

During his State of the Union address, Trump introduced Dalilah Coleman, a first grader who was seriously injured in a 2024 crash involving a commercial truck driver. The president urged lawmakers to pass what he called “Dalilah’s Law,” a proposal that would bar states from issuing commercial driver’s licenses to unauthorized immigrants.

“Dalilah Coleman was only 5 years old in June 2024, when an 18-wheel tractor-trailer plowed into her stopped car,” Trump said. He described doctors’ early predictions that she might never walk or talk again. Then he pointed to the gallery, per Raw Story.

‘Many illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs…That’s why tonight, I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the ‘Dalilah Law’— barring any state from granting Commercial Drivers Licenses to illegal aliens,’ says Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/BogIxSOCSm — WION (@WIONews) February 25, 2026

“She’s here this evening with her dad, Marcus,” Trump said. “Dalilah, please. You are a great inspiration. Please stand up.”

There was a pause.

Dalilah has been relearning how to walk since the crash led to her having mobility issues. Her injuries include a traumatic brain injury and cerebral palsy. Therefore, she will need to have long-term therapy and care.

Truck driver, Partap Singh, entered the United States in 2022 and the state of California issued a commercial driver’s to him. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the crash happened in a construction zone when the truck failed to stop for traffic. Singh was arrested by ICE in 2025 and they started the process to deport him.

What to know about ‘Dalilah law,’ Trump’s proposal to target undocumented immigrants’ driver’s licenses https://t.co/oYc6m9mh9J — TIME (@TIME) February 25, 2026

Trump tied the accident directly to his policy push.

“Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs,” he told lawmakers. He said Dalilah’s Law would prevent states from granting commercial licenses to people who do not have legal immigration status.

Right now, commercial driver licensing is handled at the state level but must meet federal standards. But since immigration status verification rules are not the same in every state, this has led to legal challenges over licensing access.

Dalilah’s case has now entered that policy debate.

I just introduced the Dalilah Law that President Trump called for at last night’s State of the Union to stop illegal immigrants from getting trucking licenses. Too many Americans have been hurt or killed. We must act now! pic.twitter.com/2WLH766Aj9 — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) February 25, 2026

The White House said she was left nonverbal after the crash and is currently in first grade. Her family has shared updates about her rehabilitation progress, describing months of therapy and small but steady wins.

The State of the Union often features invited guests whose stories highlight legislative priorities. Presidents from both parties have used the gallery to humanize policy proposals — sometimes in emotional, carefully choreographed moments. This one unfolded in real time.

Trump’s invitation to “please stand up” lasted only seconds. Lawmakers applauded while cameras cut to Dalilah and her father. The president moved on, returning to border security and transportation enforcement.

Outside the chamber, the bigger policy questions remain. Federal law already requires commercial drivers to meet safety and testing standards. The administration says “Dalilah’s Law” would add a clear prohibition tied to immigration status.

As for Dalilah, her recovery continues. Her story now carries the name of a proposed federal law, and a brief exchange on the House floor that few watching will forget.