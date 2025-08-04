News

Trump Appoints Convicted S-x Offender to Presidential School Fitness Council—And Critics Are Furious

Published on: August 4, 2025 at 11:29 AM ET

Politics, controversy, and kids' fitness collide in Trump’s latest headline-making move.

Divya Verma
Written By Divya Verma
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Navratilova bashes trump
Navratilova bashes Donald Trump for his choice of Lawrence Taylor of Presidential Fitness Test Council. (Image Credit: RealMartyT7/X.Com; WTA/X.Com)

Donald Trump has a knack for choosing the most controversial people for positions that especially demand someone with experience and accountability. This time, tennis legend Martina Navratilova has taken aim at President Trump for his lack of effort while making such a choice.

Navratilova was talking about Trump’s controversial choice of NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor for the Presidential Fitness Test council.

Trump signed an executive order last Thursday to revive the long-dormant fitness program for American schools. This program includes sit-ups, one-mile runs, and flexibility tests. To sign and announce this policy in action, Trump assembled a star-studded advisory board. Among these are WWE’s Paul “Triple H” Levesque and other high-profile athletes, including Taylor.

His addition to the team has drawn fierce criticism. Taylor was convicted of misdemeanor sexual misconduct and has the status of a registered s-x offender.

Taylor, 63, had pleaded guilty to charges of patronizing a pr-stitute and sexual misconduct. Upon conviction, he received six years of probation and mandatory s-x-offender registration.

Even though Taylor had a decorated career in the NFL with the New York Giants, where he was named AP defensive player of the year twice, it was his criminal record that made him a questionable choice for advising on school-age fitness.

Navratilova has been a four-time Wimbledon champion and she has always been an outspoken critic of Trump’s policies. She did not hold back on her criticism of Trump and his choice of panel on social media.

There have been several posts on X.com mocking the administration for appointing a “registered child s-x offender” to guide children’s health. Responding to one such post, she wrote, “Nothing like hiring a s-x offender and a former dr-g abuser for this particular job….”

Her remark has since been shared widely and has reignited debate over the intersection of sports, politics, and personal conduct.

This isn’t the first time Navratilova has publicly shamed Trump. Every time Trump comes up with a bizarre idea, she has chided him for his gross incompetence. When Trump suggested that escaping prisoners on Alcatraz Island could be stopped by releasing sharks and alligators, she called him a “psychopath by proxy”.

This came when Trump explained the plan that “Snakes are fast but alligators… we’re going to teach them how to run away from an alligator”, Navratilova tweeted, “Been calling him a psychopath by proxy for years. And I was right.”

The consistent criticism of Trump shows what the sporting community exactly thinks of President Trump and his bizarre and ‘out of the box’ ideas. This is also a preview of how the general public views Trump’s blending of entertainment, politics, and governance.

Users online and critics offline have all been against the idea of convicted felons being in a special position in the Trump administration. They have argued that such appointments send a dangerous message and drastically fail to earn the public trust. This also sends a dangerously muddled message to impressionable young athletes.

“This isn’t just a misstep,” says Dr. Helen Murphy. She is a sports ethics professor at NYU. “It undermines the very credibility of a program meant to instill discipline and healthy habits in children.”

However, as always, Trump has found some supporters. They argue that Taylor’s journey could serve as a cautionary tale and showcase resilience and redemption.

“Lawrence overcame massive obstacles,” says former teammate Michael Strahan. “He can speak to discipline, training, and the risks of poor choices.”

However, such redemption arcs do not belong anywhere near children and young adults; they may be in memoirs.

Yet many observers feel that redemption arcs belong in memoirs, not in roles of mentoring children. This is rather a reminder that character matters as much as cardio.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *