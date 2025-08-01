Trump Mercilessly Mocked for His ‘Physical and Mental Health’ as He Brings Back Presidential Fitness Test

On 31st July, during a press conference, President Donald Trump announced that the administration will be reinstating the Presidential Fitness test in public schools. However, rather than having an opinion about the fitness test, people had an opinion about President Trump being the one reinstating these tests.

Many found this move extremely ironic since there are growing concerns about the President’s mental and physical health. On Thursday, the 79-year-old President of the United States signed an executive order.

This order will revive the decades-old test, which once assessed the physical fitness of American schoolchildren. This test assesses the health and strength of school students through a series of endurance and strength exercises which include sit-ups, one-mile runs, and stretches.

Donald Trump praised the initiative during a press event and called it a “wonderful tradition.” He claimed that this test will promote health and athleticism in American youth.

“I was always a person who loved playing sports. I was good at sports,” Trump claimed.

However, his statement about Trump loving sports drew nothing but laughter. People online were quick to point out that the President’s own health has been under scrutiny for a long time.

Lawrence Taylor is a registered sex offender who was arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl. Someone needs to ask MAGA why Trump hangs out with so many child predators. https://t.co/aiSOO1JeKS — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) August 1, 2025

The event also featured some very questionable people in the White House. There were appearances from prominent athletes, including professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former NFL linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Taylor is also a registered s-x offender, and the President being close to someone who is a known s-x offender while he is trying to distance himself from the Epstein cases is not good optics.

Aside from these people, Donald Trump’s speech on health concerns among school students was quickly overshadowed by his own failing health. The President appeared to jolt after bumping into a lectern and could not recognise one of the attendees at the event.

The online backlash was swift and quick. Social media users mocked Trump’s effort to revive a physically demanding test while avoiding questions about his own health.

One X user wrote, “Most unfit person to hold the office brings back presidential physical fitness test,” while another added, “Trump is physically, mentally, emotionally, and psychologically unfit to be the president.”

Most unfit person to hold the office brings back presidential physical fitness test. https://t.co/QjkgaXcZwu — Tom Moore (@Tom_RedRight88) August 1, 2025

Many called on Donald Trump to take the fitness test himself. They urged that the President set an example for students.

“I think the 6 ‘3″, 215lb @realDonaldTrump should take the physical fitness test and set an example for kids everywhere,” one post read.

Trump’s health has remained under scrutiny in recent months. This scrutiny was intensified following visible bruises on his hands and swelling in his legs. Yet the White House has maintained that the President is in “excellent” health.

6’3″ 215lb Trump seen here next to 6’4″ 205lb Alex Pereira. Humm pic.twitter.com/csY7pikynG — VegasJake🖕 🇩🇪🇺🇲 (@JakeBig10) June 3, 2024

They also claim that his recorded weight of 224 pounds and height of 6-foot-3 places his body mass index (BMI) at 28, falling in the “overweight” category.

Donald Trump has recently been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). It is a condition that impairs the veins’ ability to return blood from the legs to the heart.

While Trump’s executive order intends to revive a long-standing tradition, critics argue that promoting fitness starts with personal accountability and that begins with President Donald Trump, himself.