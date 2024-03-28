Trump Applauds RFK Jr. as 'Great for MAGA' After VP Announcement: "Biden's Opponent, Not Mine"

Donald Trump, the embattled GOP frontrunner, has shared his thoughts on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s entrance into the presidential race alongside his running mate, Nicole Shanahan. Trump’s comments come amid speculation about Kennedy’s platform, potential indictments, and the impact on the upcoming 2024 election/Trump took to social media after Kennedy announced Shanahan as his running mate, expressing anticipation of impending indictments for the duo. Despite Shanahan being a registered Democrat without political experience, Trump acknowledged her significant financial support to his campaign, totaling over $4 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He’s a big fan of the Green New Scam and other economy-killing disasters. I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is even more “Liberal” than him, if that’s possible. Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!! It’s great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot. Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud! He is Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, not mine. I love that he is running!” as reported by Radar.

Despite concerns from some quarters about RFK Jr.'s potential impact on the election, including worries that he could divert anti-establishment Trump voters, Trump remains optimistic about the situation. He believes that Kennedy's candidacy will ultimately benefit his cause by undermining Biden's support base. Kennedy’s announcement of Shanahan as his running mate accumulated mixed reactions, with some Democrats mocking him as a potential spoiler to Biden. Representatives like Robert Garcia and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis echoed their disapproval, blaming Kennedy for being influenced by GOP supporters and urging him to reconsider his presidential bid. "All he can do is take away votes from President Biden and make it easier for Donald Trump to win. And we simply can't afford to let that happen," Davis wrote on X.

National polling data indicates that Kennedy trails behind both Trump and Biden by a significant margin, highlighting the uphill battle he faces in the presidential race. Despite this, Kennedy remains determined, positioning himself as a candidate offering alternative perspectives and policies. As per the reports of The Hill, during his announcement, Kennedy exclaimed, “...who [Shanahan] overcame every daunting obstacle and went on to achieve the highest levels of the American dream. That is why I’m so proud to introduce to you, the next vice president of the United States, my fellow lawyer, a brilliant scientist, technologist, a fierce warrior-mom, Nicole Shanahan,” the long-shot candidate said in his announcement.”