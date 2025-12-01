Trump Announces Plan to Denaturalize U.S. Citizens as Part of a ‘Reverse Migration’ Effort Targeting Legal Migrants

In a new chat with the media, President Donald Trump has hinted that his immigration crackdown is likely to get more intense. Until now, his administration had been detaining and deporting immigrants who either entered the country illegally or overstayed their temporary visas. However, during his latest interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that he might explore the possibility of denaturalizing American citizens.

The administration recently halted all visa and asylum requests from Afghan passport holders after a 29-year-old Afghan national shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., last week.

The administration recently halted all visa and asylum requests from Afghan passport holders.

The suspect, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwall, entered the U.S. in 2021 under Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome. He applied for asylum in 2024 and the Trump administration granted it earlier this year, according to CNN.

In the wake of the tragic shooting, USCIS announced that it would indefinitely pause the processing of all immigration requests. But Trump plans to take things a step further by announcing ‘reverse migration’ in a Truth Social post.

Trump plans to take things a step further by announcing 'reverse migration'.

As the president was returning to D.C. after spending Thanksgiving weekend at his resort in Palm Beach, a reporter asked about his plans to “denaturalize some American citizens.”

Without wasting a second, Trump responded, “You mean people that are in here and shouldn’t be here?

“Well, they became Americans,” the reporter pressed further, asking whether he plans to revoke their citizenship. The 79-year-old replied, “We’ll see, I mean, yeah, we have criminals that came into our country and they were naturalized maybe through Biden or somebody that didn’t know what they were doing. If I have the power to do it, I’m not sure that I do, but if I do, I would denaturalize, absolutely.

Interestingly, Trump’s Scottish-born mother became a naturalized citizen in 1942, according to The New Yorker. Even his wife, Melania Trump, became a U.S. citizen in 2006. She is the second First Lady born outside of the United States, and the only First Lady to become a naturalized United States citizen.

Trump was also asked how long the administration plans to pause asylum in the U.S.? He said, “I think for a long time. We don’t want those people. We have enough problems.”

When the reporter pressed about the time limit, asking if it could be one or two years, Trump replied: “No time limit, but it could be a long time. We don’t want those people. Do you understand that?”

Trump then added, “You know why we don’t want them? Because many of them are no good and they shouldn’t be in our country.

Trump also discussed "reverse migration" saying "It means get people out that are in our country … We got a lot of people in our country that shouldn't be here."

Another reporter asked, “What do you mean by those people?”

He replied, “The people from different countries that are not friendly to us and countries that are out of control themselves. Countries like Somalia that have virtually no government, no military, and no police. All they do is go around and kill each other. Then they come in our country and tell us how to run our country. We don’t want them.”

Trump kept mentioning Somalia in his rant against immigrants as he tried to bash Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar who was born in Somalia and has been living in the U.S. for the last 30 years.

“We frankly don’t need their people coming into our country telling us what to do. I’m talking about like, Somalia, where you have a congressman, goes around telling everybody about our constitution, and yet she supposedly came into our country by marrying her brother,” the president said, reviving a long-circulating rumor that Omar previously called “false and ridiculous.”

However, Trump said, “Well, if that’s true, she shouldn’t be a congressman and we should throw her the hell out of our country.”

Meanwhile, Trump also didn’t miss a chance to fire back at his predecessor, Joe Biden, who is currently battling cancer. Trump told reporters, “We got a lot of people in our country that shouldn’t be here. And they came in through Biden. And he was the worst president in the history of our country. But the single worst thing he did was allow millions of people into our country that shouldn’t be here.”

Netizens, however, fired back at Trump’s statements. Citing Trump’s statement, “We got a lot of people in our country that shouldn’t be here,” the user suggested, “That absolutely includes Trump’s entire family.”

“The IiC (Idiot in Charge) forgets that he signed off on the shooter’s papers. Keeps blaming Biden… God help having go through the Biden Blame for 3 more years,” wrote another.