Trump Announces ‘Major Combat Operations’ In Iran, Vows To ‘Destroy’ Missile Program

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States had launched “major combat operations” against Iran. This will mark a dramatic escalation in tensions, especially after nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran collapsed.

As per USA Today, in a video shared from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and posted to social media on Feb. 28, Trump said U.S. forces began coordinated strikes with Israel in the early hours of the morning.

He mentioned that the operation is aimed at dismantling Iran’s ballistic missile program and weakening the government led by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” Trump said. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”

BREAKING: President Trump issues stark warning — Iran’s missile program is surging ahead at alarming speed. “They’ve already built missiles that can strike Europe and our overseas bases. Now they’re racing to develop ones that will soon hit the United States mainland.” Iran… pic.twitter.com/Cab5yiBkxq — Global X News (@RGlobalXNews) February 25, 2026

Trump said talks over Iran’s nuclear program had failed after Tehran refused to abandon the efforts to rebuild its nuclear capacity and expand long-range missile development. “They just wanted to practice evil,” Trump said. “And we can’t take it anymore.”

U.S. officials have confirmed that strikes targeted missile infrastructure and military sites. Smoke was reported over parts of Tehran early Saturday. However, the Iranian state media has not released full details on damage or casualties.

The attack took place after weeks of heightened military activity in the region. Additionally, the Pentagon had moved additional naval and air assets closer to the Persian Gulf as negotiations stalled. Trump has repeatedly argued that Iran’s missile program poses a direct threat not only to U.S. troops and allies in the Middle East but also potentially to the American homeland.

But, this claim got mixed reactions from defence experts, with some saying Iran’s long-range capabilities remain limited.

In his latest statement, Trump reviewed decades of hostility between Washington and Tehran. He also accused Iran and its proxy groups of waging a “mass terror” campaign against U.S. forces and international shipping routes.

“And we’re not going to put up with it any longer,” he said.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 President #Trump says the US is going to “annihilate” Iran’s navy and “obliterate” its missile industry.#Iran pic.twitter.com/6jYoXVex0m — Record GBA (@RecordGBA) February 28, 2026

Trump pledged that U.S. forces would “destroy” Iran’s missiles, “annihilate” its navy and ensure that proxy organisations such as Hezbollah and Hamas can no longer destabilise the region. He further added, “And we will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.”

His new decision is a result of months after the U.S. carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June. At the time, Trump said three targeted sites had been “obliterated.” Though a U.S. intelligence report claimed that only one facility had been fully destroyed.

In Saturday’s statement, Trump also discussed the risks of a broader conflict. “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war,” he said. “But we’re doing this not for now, we’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

In his appeal to Iranian civilians, Trump encouraged citizens to overthrow their government. He said, “When we are finished, take over your government, it will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations,” he said. “This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”

The president also issued a direct message to Iran’s military and promised “complete immunity” if they laid down their weapons, warning they would otherwise face “certain death.”