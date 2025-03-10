Vice President JD Vance and US President Donald Trump were called “Vladimir Putin’s useful idiots” by Vance’s cousin in a shocking interview with the French daily Le Figaro.

A few days ago, Trump and Vance engaged in a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump discontinued military supplies to Ukraine, and made the ominous prediction that “Ukraine may not survive” their conflict with Russia.

Vice President Vance’s cousin, Nate Vance, who has reportedly defended Ukraine in its war against Russia, accused Trump and Vance of “ambushing” Zelenskyy in an attempt to “place” Putin, with whom Trump has reportedly formed a “friendship.” “We are Vladimir Putin’s useful idiots,” added Nate, who returned to the US in January.

Three weeks after Ukraine was invaded in February 2022, the vice president’s cousin reportedly travelled there and joined the “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion, which participated in some of the fiercest engagements of the fight to date.

Unlike his cousin, Vice President Vance has been conflicted over the Ukrainian war for a long time. Prior to the invasion, Vance famously declared, “I don’t care what happens to Ukraine. ”

Nate acknowledged that the vice president was a “good guy” and “intelligent,” but he was “playing the game of politics” despite his criticism of his cousin’s strategy regarding Ukraine. Nate stated, “I told myself that it was the game of politics and that he had to appease a certain electorate when he criticised aid to Ukraine.” But he said what they did to Zelenskyy was an ambush of complete bad faith.

Trump and Zelenskyy have been at odds for weeks. Trump has called Zelenskyy a dictator, refused to recognise Moscow as the aggressor, and shown his unflinching faith in Putin, even considering potential business dealings with the Russian leader. By doing this, Trump has weakened the ties that have protected Americans for decades and purposefully harmed Ukraine.

By Sunday, British Prime Minister Starmer had already assembled a group of countries prepared to protect Ukraine. If the United States insists on breaking its relationships, Europe is prepared to move on, as evidenced by the fact that Washington is not part of this coalition.

Even though Russia has threatened armed conflict and nuclear Armageddon for decades—until Moscow broke it with its invasions of Ukraine in 2014 and 2022—the United States and Europe have managed to keep this peace, and this is no accident.

Putin’s hostility is a current issue. 5,580 nuclear warheads, many of which are aimed at American cities, make up Russia’s arsenal of atomic weapons. However, Trump wants the American people to think that the US and Russia should get along.