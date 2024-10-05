Trump and His Ex Enemy Brian Kemp Share the Stage to Support Storm Victims Leaving Everyone Baffled

In a shocking turn of events, former President Donald Trump and rival Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stood side-by-side on Friday, marking their first joint public appearance since their bitter fallout in 2020. They were in Georgia to navigate the damage done by Hurricane Helene, which has already claimed over 200 lives and wreaked havoc across six states. For years, Trump and Kemp have shared a not-so-amicable relationship. The former president harshly criticized Kemp, particularly over his refusal to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, which he lost to Joe Biden.

As per Raw Story, despite Trump’s continuous public attacks on Kemp– labeling him as ‘disloyal’ and a ‘bad guy’— the two shared the stage to brief reporters on recovery efforts for the hurricane-affected state. CNN reporter Alayna Treene, who has followed Trump’s career closely, expressed her astonishment watching the same unfold. She remarked, "I can't emphasize enough how remarkable it is that we're actually going to see these two men together. It's the first time that they'll have some sort of joint appearance since 2020, but I mean, I've covered Trump for a very long time…To see Brian Kemp and Donald Trump together today in Georgia is pretty stunning. It's something I never would have imagined four years ago while covering all of this…”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp introduces Donald Trump at an event at a Hurricane Helene relief center — the first time the two have appeared together since Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020. pic.twitter.com/b4SCubQZki — The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2024

Treene continued, “Donald Trump has had very harsh words and criticism for Brian Kemp over the last four years…I mean, there's been a lot of love lost between these two men, however, really Donald Trump has changed his tune in recent months as he realizes that...Brian Kemp is a very popular Republican governor in the state." Despite their rocky past, the event wasn’t billed as a political rally but rather as a chance to focus on Georgia’s recovery efforts.

Former Pres. Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp made a joint appearance for the first time since 2020, to survey Hurricane Helene’s impact on the state of Georgia. @selinawangtv and @rachelvscott report. pic.twitter.com/XaVf8skGB2 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) October 4, 2024

As per ABC News, during the briefing, Trump praised Kemp’s work in responding to the crisis. He exclaimed, "It's great…We work together. We've always worked together very well, very, really, well." The words were a sharp contrast to his harsh rhetoric just a few months ago when Trump openly criticized Kemp and said, "He's a bad guy, he is a disloyal guy, and he's a very average governor." For his part, Kemp remained reserved during the event, offering praise for Trump’s assistance in keeping national attention on the hurricane’s victims.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Meanwhile, Trump further gushed, "I also want to thank Gov. Brian Kemp, who is working around the clock to get this problem solved. He's working hard around the clock." This joint appearance signals a potential thaw in relations between the two Republican heavyweights— a move that many see as politically advantageous given Georgia remains a critical battleground state for the 2024 election.