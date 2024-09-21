Trump Aide With Old Grudge Posts—Then Deletes—Tweet About Olivia Nuzzi's Alleged Affair With RFK Jr.

Olivia Nuzzi, a political reporter for New York Magazine, recently admitted to having a personal relationship with someone she was covering, and rumors abound that it was with former independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, she firmly denied any physical involvement. However, by failing to disclose the relationship earlier, Nuzzi broke the magazine's guidelines on conflicts of interest. In the aftermath of the same, Corey Lewandowski, a senior advisor for Donald Trump's campaign, quickly deleted a post amplifying the buzz around Nuzzi's rumored affair with Kennedy Jr.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

As reported by the Daily Mail, Lewandowski had shared a photo of Nuzzi on his social media account with an article titled "Olivia Nuzzi on leave from New York Magazine after RFK relationship" before quickly deleting it. Not pausing to give it a second thought, Lewandowski probably didn't realize that posting the same would also cast a negative light on the Trump campaign, especially given that Kennedy Jr. had endorsed the GOP nominee and ended his independent presidential run.

Of all people to post about the RFK Jr/Nuzzi relationship, Lewandowski is surprising. I don't see the post on his account, so either he deleted it or it was bogus- pic.twitter.com/KIkTAicn7F — Melanie (@mheinz16) September 20, 2024

Rumors suggest that Lewandowski’s motives were personal, possibly fueled by an old grudge against Nuzzi. The two have previously been involved in a feud, with Lewandowski once reportedly considering suing her, back in 2018. This was reportedly over the New York magazine reporter having entered his office without permission. “I can confirm, I did not grant her permission to enter my office,” Lewandowski said back then.

Nuzzi revealed to the Columbia Journalism Review that she stepped into Lewandowski’s townhouse in a bid to secure an interview for a story. She said, "I headed over there from the White House. I tried to knock on the basement door, but the gate wasn’t open. Then I walked up the steps to the main door and knocked for, like, 10 minutes. And I’m knocking, knocking, nobody’s answering.”

When nobody answered the door at Corey Lewandowski's home Olivia Nuzzi checked the door and finding it unlocked decided to go inside. Her boyfriend (Ryan Lizza?) had to tell her what she was doing was probably illegal. https://t.co/CLAsvudbXA pic.twitter.com/K27DQuVipo — Lola THE DH & ROB MANFRED ARE BAD FOR BASEBALL (@lawbibliophile) September 20, 2024

She continued, “But after a while, I just touched the doorknob, and the door was open. I walked in and I was in the house, by myself. So, I took this photo of the quote on a wall. I peered around but I didn’t walk fully into the house.” Nuzzi reached out to her boyfriend, who cautioned her that entering Lewandowski's home without permission might not be legal. As reported by The Hill, she said, “I texted my boyfriend, ‘You know, I just walked into the house, because nobody was answering at the door.’ And he said it probably wasn’t legal and that I should leave. I was like, ‘F—.'"

Fast forward to the present, reflecting on her alleged relationship with Kennedy Jr., Nuzzi said, “Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal. During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source." As reported by CNN, she added, “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.” In a message to its readers, New York magazine also announced that Nuzzi is on leave while the publication undertakes a comprehensive third-party review.