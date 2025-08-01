Trump Administration’s Post Celebrating an ‘Icon’ Labeled ‘Old Fashioned’ — Netizens Ask, “Why Do You Want to Put the Country In Reverse?”

Donald Trump hates anything green—be it the food on his table or the energy. The 79-year-old junk food lover’s unhealthy decisions aren’t just limited to his dinner menu, but extend to the world’s policies. Ever since returning to the White House to serve his second term, the Republican has made it very clear that he doesn’t like clean energy.

He has openly criticized the usage of wind and solar energy on multiple platforms while aggressively promoting coal and other fossil fuels. As Trump has promised to revive the coal industry, the Energy Department decided to revive its social media with quirky posts.

On July 31, the US Department of Energy posted a picture of a piece of coal shining like a diamond, accompanied by a Wendy Williams phrase. “She’s an icon. She’s a legend. And she is the moment,” the post reads.

She’s an icon

She’s a legend

And she is the moment✨ pic.twitter.com/MDkIj71JZf — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) July 31, 2025

The post has, however, received amusing comments as people mocked the administration’s failure to understand the need for green energy.

“Marching backwards in history. Soon we will be doing fingerpainting on cave walls,” a user replied to the post. A similar comment reads, “This is so old fashion and out of place in 2025. Coal in so 1900’s and dirty. Solar, Hydroelectric, Wind and even Nuclear is better.”

An X user wrote, “And she’s the reason several of the men on my dad’s side of the family died before they were 60. Shame on you!”

“I have a friend on disability who worked in a coal-fired power plant and now suffers from asbestosis. All of his coworkers from those years have now passed away from various lung diseases,” added another.

I have a friend on disability who worked in a coal-fired power plant and now suffers from asbestosis. All of his coworkers from those years have now passed away from various lung diseases — Lodger 🚙🏡🌤️🔋 (@ArcticDodger) August 1, 2025

A comment reads, “So 20th century. Why do you want to put the country in reverse?”

Here are a few other tweets that are funny and sad at the same time:

AFRICA: I got wind-power

CHINA: I got solar power solar

EUROPE: I got ocean current power

S. AMERICA: I got Lithium batteries

USA: I got a rock. https://t.co/AQlhEjbzht pic.twitter.com/60AVbK0kKi — HOUmanitarian ™ (@HOUmanitarian) July 31, 2025

Republicans: we don’t use pronouns Also Republicans: Coal is a girl https://t.co/GgenGKdOYl — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) July 31, 2025

We’ve got teenaged groypers posting cutesy memes on government accounts bragging about going backwards on the tech tree, what a moment https://t.co/CTqLfLG8nf — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) July 31, 2025

As per the Department of Energy, wind power is the nation’s largest source of renewable energy. Wind turbines are installed in all 50 states, thus catering to more than 10% of the total US electricity. However, after Trump took office in January, he ordered a freeze on the development of new offshore wind projects.

In July, Trump claimed in a long rant that wind and solar power are “very expensive.” He called the windmills “stupid and ugly” and blamed them for killing whales and birds. This week, during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump said, “And the other thing I say to Europe: We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. He went on to claim that the windmills were “killing” Americans.

He said that the windmills are killing “scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains” of America. “You look up and you see windmills all over the place. It’s a horrible thing,” he said.