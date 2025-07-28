Donald Trump Mocked for ‘Total Mental Collapse’ as Netizens Accuse Him of Ranting ‘Gibberish’ About Windmills

The concern and speculation surrounding Donald Trump’s “mental collapse” continues to persist. The President recently visited Scotland on an official visit. The 79-year-old’s remarks there sent alarm bells ringing in netizens’ heads. Here’s why the President’s comment about the wind power “killing” Americans is going viral on social media.

During his visit, Trump attended a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The meeting that was primarily being conducted to discuss the topic of immigration was suddenly shifted to wind turbines.

“And the other thing I say to Europe: We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States,” the President abruptly noted. He went on to add that the windmills were “killing” Americans.

That wasn’t the end of Trump’s anti-windmill agenda. He went on to add how the wind turbines were killing the “scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains” of America. He also pointed out that he was “not talking about airplanes” but the beautiful plains and areas of America.

“You look up and you see windmills all over the place. It’s a horrible thing,” he said in the meeting. The President then added that it was the most expensive form of energy. He noted how the windmills are “no good.” He added, “They’re made in China, almost all of them.”

This is a total mental collapse by Trump, who shows that at 80 years old, he can’t travel as he goes off on a babbling, lie-filled rant about windmills and whales while meeting with the president of the European Commission. pic.twitter.com/6fR3gGVCt0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 27, 2025

Trump claims that the windmills “rust and rot in eight years,” while leaving behind the problem of disposing of them. He added that they can’t be “buried” in the soil because they risk harming the soil.

He labelled the windmills as a “con job.” Trump added, “It’s very expensive. And in all fairness, Germany tried it, and wind doesn’t work.” This isn’t even the first time the President has spoken against renewable energy. His feud with wind energy has been somewhat long-standing.

Netizens were quick to take to X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticize the President for his rant. “This is a total mental collapse by Trump, who shows that at 80 years old, he can’t travel as he goes off on a babbling, lie-filled rant,” one user alleged.

“Complete gibberish,” a second noted. A third joined the discussion while labelling Trump as a “global embarrassment.” Another posted a video of the President’s rant while writing, “In a moment of mental decline, Trump warns Europe (huh?) that he won’t allow windmills to be built in the U.S.”

Several other netizens were quick to note how “incoherent” Trump’s speech was. The social media users all questioned about the President’s mental state health while speculating about the widespread “mental collapse” theory.