Trump Administration Slapped With Lawsuit for Imposing MAGA ‘Loyalty Test’ on Federal Job Applications

The Trump administration has been served. Several federal workers’ unions have come forward to oppose the “loyalty test” on job applications that the new administration recently added. The lawsuit is holding the White House and the Office of Personnel Management accountable for the unjust selection process.

“How would you help advance the President’s Executive Orders and policy priorities in this role? Identify one or two relevant Executive Orders or policy initiatives that are significant to you, and explain how you would help implement them if hired,” one of the questions reads.

BREAKING: Together with @AFGENational & NAGE, we’re suing the Trump administration for their ongoing inclusion of a “loyalty question” on federal civil service job listings — a move straight out of Project 2025. pic.twitter.com/brExzuciHn — AFSCME (@AFSCME) November 6, 2025

In a memo sent out by OPM, the agency said the above question would be added to the job applications for federal civil service positions. The memo was met with a significant amount of backlash, which made the OPM reconsider their stance and add that the question was just “encouraged” and not mandatory.

A lawsuit filed by a coalition of unions is now opposing the inclusion of the question in the applications altogether. The lawsuit accuses the White House and OPM of “creating an illegal and unconstitutional system of political patronage.”

“But the guidance also provides that answers ‘will be reviewed’ by hiring managers and political appointees,” the lawsuit argues. The plaintiffs also note that the clause makes it clear that they will be playing “some unknown and unspecified role” in the hiring process.

They also allege that the “Loyalty Question” will factor into somebody getting hired. “Otherwise, why include it at all?” the lawsuit asks.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, and the National Association of Government Employees have come together to fight the Trump administration over the unjust hiring process.

The plaintiffs allege that the question has appeared in 5,800 federal job postings to date. They also note that the question was even present in applications for positions “that have nothing to do with politics or personal sympathy for the President’s Executive Orders.”

Data from an online database proved that the claims were true. The question appeared in job postings for positions including a dental hygienist at the Defense Department and a food and beverage manager for the Navy.

The lawsuit acknowledges “nonpartisan, career civil service based on merit” as “cornerstones” of the American democracy, while noting that “political loyalty” is not one of the cornerstones.

President Saunders: “We’re filing this lawsuit to defend the integrity of a nonpartisan, qualified civil service, and to ensure federal agencies serve the people, not self-interested partisan politicians.” Find the full statement here: https://t.co/Olq8I1Aveh — AFSCME (@AFSCME) November 6, 2025

Everett Kelley, who serves as the AFGE National President, claimed that the “politically motivated questions” were taken from Project 2025. He went on to argue that the question isn’t only illegal but also “harms our members” and Americans by denying them the opportunity to serve their country.

In June, an OPM official reportedly told Axios that the president had the “power of superintendence” as well as a “clear statutory authority” over the executive branch to ask the questions. The employee refuted the claims and noted that these questions were in no way a “loyalty test.”