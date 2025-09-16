“Project 2025 Will Terrify You” — Rosie O’Donnell Says She Recognised Her Privilege As She Moved to Ireland for Safety

Rosie O’Donnell is terrified of Donald Trump’s agenda for the country, and she is letting people know about it.

O’Donnell left the country and moved to Ireland earlier this year, essentially after Donald Trump won the presidency. After leaving, she has often taken to social media to clarify the reasons for her move.

Recently, she came on to TikTok and spoke candidly. Apart from talking about her privilege to be able to move away from the US, she also talked about millions of others who do not have the similar option.

Rosie O’Donnell is a 63-year-old comedian and talk show host who is mostly known for her show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show and “The View”. She has been mostly active on tiktok where she shares frequent updates. She also often reflects on her life and her decision to move to Ireland with her 12-year-old daughter, Dakota.

O’Donnell recently opened up about the emotional toll it takes on one after leaving a country that she has called her home forever.

Rosie O’Donnell Confirms Move to Ireland; Will Return to U.S. ‘When It’s Safe for All Citizens to Have Equal Rights’ https://t.co/0eJ9T60hCX — People (@people) March 11, 2025

“What’s happening in America is so overwhelming to everyone in the country, even if you moved out of the country for your own safety, and for the exact reasons that are happening now,” she explained.

O’Donnell has clarified as she did earlier too that her decision to move out of the US was directly linked with the political climate after the re-election of Donald Trump.

She also explained the growing influence of Project 2025. It is a conservative policy agenda which was allegedly crafted by the “Heritage Foundation” as a republican guideline to run the nation. This has essentially shaped the republican administration.

I know the way Project 2025 is structured, they are going for prisoners and child labor to do jobs like construction, meat packing plants, slaughterhouses, and fieldwork. pic.twitter.com/79lp4Cd7sy — 🧠 Babe (@lakeinla) November 11, 2024

“If you read Project 2025, you will see the agenda clearly, and it will terrify you,” she said.

O’Donnell has also acknowledged that her ability to relocate from a place that she deemed unfit for raising her kid was a privilege but she also called it an ultimate choice as all she cared for was the protection for her daughter and her own peace of mind.

O’Donnell said she understands that she is privileged to be able to move out of the country for a better opportunity. However, it is difficult for her to believe that she is now among the privileged people after never experiencing that when she was a kid.

“I know most people don’t have the means to go. And I understand that privilege,” she said. “I was never a privileged kid … it’s very weird to become a different [socioeconomic] class in some ways when you’re 35. It’s just weird.”

Rosie O’Donnell arrived in Ireland in January 2025 and has been humbled by the welcome she received from the locals. She also confirmed that she is in the process of obtaining Irish citizenship, as her grandparents were from the country.

But even as she finds peace abroad, O’Donnell still misses her life in America.

Rosie O’Donnell announced that she has escaped the US for Ireland and won’t consider coming back until it’s “safe for all citizens to have equal rights there.” Will anybody miss her?? pic.twitter.com/qGtaK49hqy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2025

“I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home,” she said.

She claimed that, though she is trying to find a permanent home in Ireland, she is still keeping an eye on the political progress back home in the United States. She claimed that if and when it becomes safe for everyone living in the country and everyone has equal rights, she will consider moving back.

Rosie O’Donnell is not the only celebrity who has moved out of the country amid political fear and concerns of personal safety. Her move is part of the larger conversation if the US is entering its period of extreme polarisation and if people living here are actually safe.