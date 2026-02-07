The Trump administration is facing new criticism from the public after the family of a five-year-old boy detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) accused the federal officials of allegedly sending ‘retaliatory’ obstacles their way.

They claimed the authorities responded with retaliatory actions after the boy’s family decided to seek legal help.

The case is about toddler Liam Conejo Ramos, who was detained alongside his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. The detention took place during an ICE operation in Minneapolis on January 20.

The scenario was captured on video, which soon went viral on social media. Footage showed Liam being led away by officers while he was wearing a Spider-Man backpack and a blue hat. It sparked widespread outrage and garnered national attention.

After their initial arrest in Minnesota, Liam and his father were moved to an ICE detention facility in Texas. They were kept there with other children and parents.

According to Unilad, their attorneys shared that this week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allegedly filed a motion to fast-track their deportation. They said that such a move is “not very common.”

Danielle Molliver, an attorney working with Nwojocha & Operana Law Offices, is representing the family. She informed that the retaliatory actions came shortly after legal proceedings were made on Liam’s behalf.

Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old boy whose detention by ICE agents provoked nationwide outrage, now faces deportation to Ecuador, the country of his birth. Liam and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, are legal asylum seekers from Ecuador. ICE officers detained them at their home… pic.twitter.com/LKY3wu7xG0 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) February 6, 2026

“It’s really frustrating as an attorney because they keep throwing new obstacles in our way,” Molliver said. “There’s absolutely no reason that this should be expedited. It’s not very common.”

Adrian Conejo Arias also spoke about the constant fear he lives in during an interview. He shared that his family also lives under constant threat.

“The government is moving many pieces. It’s doing everything possible to harm us, so they’ll probably deport us,” he said. “We live with that fear every day.”

Molliver has shared that the family’s deportation to their country, Ecuador, would not be the only option. They could also seek asylum in a third country. She also informed that the legal proceedings are going strong with the DHS efforts to accelerate removal proceedings.

Apparently, Liam returned to Minnesota this week. He was welcomed by the U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar and U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas. Castro has previously informed that Liam’s health has deteriorated during the detention.

Liam Ramos is a five-year-old boy who was detained by Kristi Noem’s ICE. He returned home this week thanks to the advocacy of the American people and House Democrats. Trump and Noem are going after children. It’s dangerous. It’s cruel. And it’s just plain inhumane. pic.twitter.com/vpym4ZMafH — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) February 2, 2026

“Liam is not doing well,” Castro said. “He has been sleeping a lot. He hasn’t been eating well, and he’s been very depressed. He misses his mom, his classmates, and he wants to go home.”

Castro also raised questions about the Dilley detention center in Texas, where Liam and his family were held. He mentioned the poor living conditions of the detainees, sanitation-wise, food-quality, which sometimes were contaminated with worms.

According to a report by The Guardian, at least eight people have died during encounters involving ICE this year. Among them 2 were from Minnesota, Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, and Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, both 37.

The DHS has not made any comments to the accusations and its involvement in Liam’s case.