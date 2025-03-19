Trump Just Released Secret JFK Files—And the Truth About the Assassin May Send You Chills!

It’s never too late to uncover shocking details from history’s most controversial moments, is it? Now, why do we say that?

Turns out that more than six decades after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, newly declassified documents have surfaced. And these much awaited files are enough to create doubts and raise serious questions about assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s connections with the Soviet Union.

These startling revelations as released by the Trump administration, shed unexpected light on Oswald’s mysterious behavior before returning to the US. The scenario has left us questioning what might truly have happened in Dallas on that fateful day!

What are these documents saying?

New revelations about one of America’s darkest chapters through some recently released declassified documents suggest Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, showed “unusual behavior” and might have had stronger ties with the Soviet KGB than previously known.

The documents are drawn from an interview conducted with a CIA officer in Paris on August 17, 1978, and identify the source only under the pseudonym “Thomas Casasin.” Casasin revealed details of his own investigations into Oswald’s activities during the assassin’s time in the Soviet Union. He suggested that Oswald may have returned to the US as a covert agent of the KGB.

Casasin specifically mentioned about Oswald’s suspicious attempt to contact a Soviet official, Pavel Yatskov, just prior to the assassination. Casasin, who had drafted an internal memo that detailed Oswald’s possible ties with Yatskov, said that the memo had never been pursued further. He also confirmed that the the Warren Commission, the body appointed by Congress to investigate Kennedy’s murder, never approached him.

Talking about the lack of follow-up, Casasin told investigators that the oversight wasn’t unusual. He acknowledged that he had not reviewed Oswald’s full military file (known as the 201 file), though he suggested a colleague might have. Despite this uncertainty, he was upfront about the peculiarity that surround Oswald’s return to the United States. Oswald and his wife secured their exit visas from the Soviet Union “too easily.”

Casasin was cautious not to definitively label Oswald a Soviet agent but he was very much clear that he could not “preclude that possibility.”

Casasin also described Oswald’s behavior as to be “unusual.” He pointed out that the young American appeared disoriented, married a Russian woman, and provided vague or unknown reasons for returning home.

The newly released documents arrived after President Trump authorized the complete disclosure of government files regarding the assassinations of President Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. That also fulfills one of his campaign promises.

Upon the release, Trump noted to the reporters, “People have been waiting for decades for this.” He also talked about the commitment to transparency as he added, “I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, ‘just don’t redact, you can’t redact.'”

However, author Jefferson Morley, who is known for his extensive research on the CIA’s involvement leading up to JFK’s assassination, expressed tempered expectations. “This could be a joke of a release, or it could be a breakthrough,” Morley told The Wall Street Journal. Still, Morley dropped a caution that it was unlikely that the new documents would overturn the widely accepted theory that Oswald acted alone in killing the 35th President in Dallas.

The National Archives and Records Administration confirmed the document release shortly after 7 PM.